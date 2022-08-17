SWEETWATER COUNTY — Voters made their decision on Tuesday, Aug. 16, in the 2022 Primary Election.
Key races locally were for Sweetwater County Sheriff, Sweetwater County Commissioners, Rock Springs mayor and much more.
Sheriff John Grossnickle, the incumbent in this year's race, defeated former Rock Springs Police Chief Dwane Pacheco by more than 4,000 votes to be the republican candidate on the Nov. 8 ballot.
For the Sweetwater County Commission race, Robb Slaughter received 5,051 votes, Island Richards received 4,494 votes and Keaton West received 3,898 votes. Roy Lloyd, one of the incumbents on the ballot this year, received 2,788 votes.
No matter what the outcome is in November, Rock Springs will have a new mayor. Candidate Max Mickelson won the primary election, totaling 1,779 votes. Matthew Jackman totaled 1,381 votes on Tuesday.
On the national scale, all eyes were on the U.S. House of Representatives race in Wyoming. Incumbent Liz Cheney made headlines across the country for her role in the Jan. 6 hearings.
Wyoming voters decided that it was time for a change.
Harriet Hageman defeated Cheney in the republican side of the United States Representative race, gaining more than 6,700 votes in Sweetwater County.
Gov. Mark Gordon will be the republican candidate on the November ballot, totaling 5,749 votes from Sweetwater County. He will face Theresa Livingston, the democratic gubernatorial candidate.
Below is a full list of unofficial results from Tuesday's primaries as it pertains to Sweetwater County.
United States Representative (Republican):
Harriet Hageman: 6,722 votes
Liz Cheney: 2,162 votes
Anthony Bouchard: 449 votes
Denton Knapp: 176 votes
Robyn M. Belinskey: 132 votes
Governor (Republican):
Mark Gordon: 5,749 votes
Brent Bien: 2,300 votes
Rex Rammell: 819 votes
James Scott Quick: 349 votes
Secretary of State (Republican):
Chuck Gray: 4,274 votes
Tara Nethercott: 2,964 votes
Mark Armstrong: 1,176 votes
Dan Dockstader: 260 votes
State Auditor (Republican):
Kristi Racines: 7,350 votes
State Treasurer (Republican):
Curt Meier: 4,985 votes
Bill Gallop: 2,693 votes
Superintendent of Public Instruction (Republican):
Brian Schroeder: 2,809 votes
Megan Degenfelder: 2,531 votes
Thomas Kelly: 1,078 votes
Jennifer Zerba: 965 votes
Robert J. White III: 487 votes
State Senator Senate District 11 (Republican):
Larry Hicks: 569 votes
State Senator Senate District 13 (Republican):
Stacy Jones: 2,561 votes
Tom James: 1,212 votes
State Representative House District 15 (Republican):
Donald Burkhart: 33 votes
State Representative House District 17 (Republican):
Joshua Thomas (J.T.) Larson: 1,322 votes
State Representative House District 18 (Republican):
Scott Heiner: 743 votes
State Representative House District 39 (Republican):
Cody Wylie: 1,589 votes
State Representative House District 47 (Republican):
Robert “Bob” Davis: 416 votes
Clyde R. Johnson: 178 votes
State Representative House District 48 (Republican):
Clark Stith: 1,507 votes
State Representative House District 60 (Republican):
Tony Niemiec: 1,435 votes
Jennifer L. James: 465 votes
Sweetwater County Commission (Republican):
Robb Slaughter: 5,051 votes
Island Richards: 4,494 votes
Keaton West: 3,898 votes
Roy Lloyd: 2,788 votes
Chris Davis: 1,662 votes
Jeffrey Smith: 1,222 votes
Lester Mauch: 1,004 votes
Jeff Ramaj: 765 votes
Bill Formanek: 429 votes
Sweetwater County Attorney (Republican):
Dan Erramouspe: 7,626 votes
Sweetwater County Sheriff (Republican):
John Grossnickle: 6,904 votes
Dwane Pacheco: 2,456 votes
Sweetwater County Treasurer (Republican):
Mark Cowan: 2,922 votes
Tony Yerkovich: 2,767 votes
Stephen P. Allen: 2,659 votes
Sweetwater County Assessor (Republican):
Dave Divis: 5,722 votes
Perri Rubeck: 2,812 votes
Sweetwater County Clerk of District Court (Republican):
DonnaLee Bobak: 4,970 votes
Annette Eychner: 3,547 votes
United States Representative (Democrat):
Lynnette Greybull: 477 votes
Meghan R. Jensen: 297 votes
Steve Helling: 144 votes
Governor (Democrat):
Theresa A. Livingston: 547 votes
Rex Wilde: 366 votes
Superintendent of Public Instruction (Democrat):
Sergio A. Maldonado, Sr.: 867 votes
State Senator Senate District 13 (Democrat):
Leesa Kuhlmann: 385 votes
State Representative House District 17 (Democrat):
Chad M. Banks: 203 votes
State Representative House District 47 (Democrat):
Lee Ann Stephenson: 37 votes
Sweetwater County Coroner (Democrat):
Dale S. Majhanovich: 989 votes
Sweetwater County Treasurer (Democrat):
Joseph M. Barbuto: 896 votes
Green River Mayor:
Pete Rust: 2,201 votes
Mark Peterson: 959
Rock Springs Mayor:
Max Mickelson: 1,779 votes
Matthew S. Jackman: 1,381 votes
Wally J. Johnson: 939 votes
Dave Radakovich: 697 votes
Kathy Phelps: 568 votes
Granger Mayor:
John Styvar: 18 votes
Bradly McCollum: 9 votes
Wamsutter Mayor:
Larry Chip Roney: 44 votes
Green River City Council Ward I:
Ronald L. Williams: 720 votes
Jon Fernandez: 391 votes
Green River City Council Ward II:
Michael S. Shutran: 604 votes
Green River City Council Ward III:
Gary Killpack: 588 votes
Robert Ross: 582 votes
Rock Springs City Council Ward I:
Jeannie Delas: 870 votes
Rock Springs City Council Ward II:
David A. Thompson: 908 votes
Thomas Allen: 867 votes
Rock Springs City Council Ward III:
Daniel J. Pedri: 685 votes
Bradley Chrisman: 235 votes
Rock Springs City Council Ward IV:
Randy Hanson: 706 votes
Eric Bingham: 368 votes
Granger Town Council:
Robert A. Perry: 25 votes
Teal Romango: 23 votes
Wamsutter Town Council:
Dustin Davis: 38 votes
Seth J. Rauch 29 votes
Gerald Proberts: 25 votes