ROCK SPRINGS – Several community volunteers team up with Rock Springs resident Justin Cornell and his daughter, Allie, to create and host an annual neighborhood haunted house fundraiser.
In October, they dedicated this year’s haunted house fundraiser to former Rock Springs resident Janelle Demaray.
Demaray’s daughter, Paige Peck, unexpectedly passed away on Sept. 18, from medical complications.
Even though, Cornell works full-time at Baker-Hughes, he was determined to help Demaray during the most devastating part of her life.
Allie, a 2015 Rock Springs High School graduate, has been working full-time as a medical assistant at the Pain Care Center in Rock Springs for seven years. She has a 3-year-old son, Zaiden.
“Everyone comes together when someone’s in need,” said Allie.
Cornell agreed.
“What better way to give back to the community than to raise some money and let them have fun in a haunted house?” he asked. “I wasn’t the most fortunate growing up. I thought I should give back since I’m doing really well for myself now.”
Throughout the year, Cornell and his family familiarize themselves with those who are in need around Sweetwater County. Two months before Halloween, they choose whoever “melts” their hearts the most.
“When we all worked together on the haunted house, it was awesome.” Cornell shared. “I can’t even describe the feelings we had for it. It was remarkable.”
Cornell mentioned that a woman from Wisconsin told them that their haunted house was “the best one she’s ever been to.”
Next year, Cornell might organize the event a bit differently.
“We might not reveal who we’re doing it for until after Halloween,” he said. “Of course, those who are touring the haunted house will know who we’re dedicating the haunted house for.”
Rock Springs resident Tina Jensen and her husband, Levi, bonded with the Cornell family as “dance parents” at Studio 307. Jensen’s daughter, Charlee had been dancing with Cornell’s daughter, Katie, for many years.
The Cornells helped design and participate in the haunted house for Studio 307 for a few years at the studio’s previous location to raise funds for costumes and out-of-town competitions.
“They were always one of the families we liked to sit by during competitions,” said Jensen. “When the dance studio moved and stopped doing the haunted houses, we were so bummed, but we were so excited when Justin decided to do one at his house back in 2021.”
Jensen added, “We were even more excited that all of the profits went to someone in need.”
Jensen had seen a social media post by the end of summer 2022, regarding the return of the haunted house.
“I mentioned that my son, Owen, Levi and I all wanted to be part of it,” she said, not knowing who the haunted house was going to be dedicated to yet.
“Justin didn’t hesitate in letting us join them and gave us the opportunity to build our own sets. He’s amazing like that.”
Soon, Cornell sent a message to Jensen, explaining that he would like Peck’s mother to receive the donations.
“It made me cry,” Jensen expressed. “Paige was one of Charlee’s best friends. She was having such a hard time with her death.
“I’m so honored to know Justin and Allie and I’m honored to have been a part of this.”
At first, Cornell and Allie had no clue where Demaray worked.
It was by chance that they met one of Demaray’s co-workers.
With the help of Demaray’s co-worker, they were able to surprise Demaray with flowers and the donations they collected at her place of employment.
According to Allie, Demaray was “ecstatic” when she received the money from this year’s haunted house fundraiser.
“I almost cried when she walked in to meet us,” said Allie. “I can’t imagine, as a single mother myself, how difficult it would be to have to bury your own child.”
“There were tears – lots of them,” Cornell revealed. “I told her, ‘I don’t care how you spend it. If you need time-off or a vacation, use it toward that. Do anything you want.’”
Demaray surprised them when she told them “This is exactly how much I needed for my daughter’s funeral expenses.”
Cornell said, “It was very heart-warming. We picked the right person to help.”
Demaray no longer lives in Rock Springs, but she will always remember their efforts in helping her.
“What they did for my daughter and myself was so awesome,” said Demaray. “I definitely cried! They have big hearts. I really don’t think they know how much that helped.”
Cornell and Allie expressed their gratitude for the volunteers.
“The volunteers took time out of their day and evenings to help us finish the haunted house,” Allie said. “They did it out of the kindness of their hearts. We appreciate them so much.”
Besides the Jensens, volunteers at the neighborhood haunted house fundraiser included Byron Simek, Bailee Colley, Jenny Reed, Stevven Reed, Mikaela Lambert, Emily Cornell, Angela Cornell, Jade Reed and several others.
Even people who don’t live in Wyoming donated to the cause through Allie’s Venmo.
“They didn’t even know the Peck Family, but they felt a need to donate because it touched their hearts,” Allie noted.
Cornell said, “Knowing the hardships most residents go through in this community makes us really thankful for what we have, even a roof over our heads.”