ROCK SPRINGS -- Imagine an eight-month-old Shih tzu and Pomeranian mix alerting the homeowner of a fire. The first reaction is disbelief. Finally, the realization that an escape plan needs to be executed immediately surfaces.
“I would have never made it out the house if it wasn’t for my Chevy,” Rock Springs resident Sonya Gallegos said.
Gallegos and her family survived the fire in 2017 but the home was a total loss.
Since that ordeal, Gallegos wanted to help other families displaced by home fires.
“When something like that happens, you are at a loss for words,” Gallegos pointed out.
Gallegos has partnered with Economy Guess Village and Clarion to temporarily board stranded motorists, homeless individuals and families.
Unexpected vehicle repairs can be expensive for a traveler who is already having financial difficulties.
Gallegos and her husband don’t hesitate in assisting strangers with vehicle issues.
“My husband has fixed a few cars,” she said. “The feeling of being stuck in a place because the car breaks down can be frustrating.
“We have gotten lots of people gas too.”
Sonya’s personal luck took a turn for the worse when the pandemic began.
“When COVID hit, the place where I worked closed,” Gallegos explained. “I couldn’t find a job for eight months.”
Even through challenging times, Gallegos still wanted to try to help people.
Some friends contacted her, asking where they should place donations. They needed to give away the things that belonged to their loved ones who had passed.
Gallegos’s husband thought it was time for her to open her own business.
“My husband said, ‘go find a building,’” she said.
Through the Family Resource Center and Southwest Counseling, she has an open-door policy.
“If they need it, come get it.”
According to Gallegos, Jim Byers donated the building to her.
“I wanted to help someone else with it,” she said. “He gave me a chance to start my business.”
“I was raised by a single lady and she did everything for me. I was taught at a young age to work hard.
“Give back and help who you can.”
Gallegos remembers her grandfather saying that “there is always someone worse off than you.”
“I see the good in people,” she said. “I want people and kids to come to my thrift store, say ‘thank you’ and see that smile as they leave.
“That’s why I do it.”
Gallegos treats people with kindness no matter who they are.
“I’ve had my fair of troubles in the past and I have grown from my mistakes,” she admitted. “I believe everyone deserves a second chance in getting back up on their feet.
“If it wasn’t for all the donations and the people in the community helping me, even if it’s just to drop off one bag, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”
Gallegos grew up in Rock Springs. She is married and has four children and four grandchildren.
Her hobbies include exploring mountains and spending time with family.
She and her family have three dogs and a cat.
An unsung hero is a person who does great deeds but receives little or no recognition for them.
An unsung hero could be an educator, a health care professional, a single father beating all odds, or the dedicated employee at lonely, underpaid, not-so-glamourous, unknown jobs.
Most unsung heroes don’t want any attention or expect a “shout-out” for something they just consider the right thing to do.
There are thousands of unsung heroes in Sweetwater County. Keep an eye out for them and be sure to tell them how much they’re appreciated.