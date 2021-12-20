To keep making progress, students with special needs often need more attention than students without special needs.
According to Special Services Paraprofessional Tina Jensen, it can be stressful teaching students with special needs at Rock Springs High School.
In the classroom, Jensen is known as “Mrs. Tina.”
“There are moments that make my job rewarding though,” Jensen said.
“I’m just here to love them.”
Jensen started her new adventure at RSHS eight years ago.
“When my daughter started school, I got depressed about staying home alone all day,” Jensen explained. “I applied for every school position that was open at the time. I had no idea this job even existed.
“I think it was made for me.”
Jensen said that it can be challenging when they are short-staffed.
“The longer days are hard to get used to,” she pointed out.
She considers the students to be “the most perfect, innocent and purest people” she has ever met.
This year has been an especially meaningful one to Jensen so far.
“My ‘one on one’ student is exactly what I needed,” she shared. “She’s happy, goofy and just fun.
“She had the biggest crush on my husband too. It was adorable.”
According to Special Education Programs Teacher David Tremonti, Jensen will do anything for the students.
“What is amazing is that Mrs. Tina never has to be asked,” Tremonti pointed out.
He added that Mrs. Tina is always calm and polite to the students.
“They like that because it makes them feel safe and that they have a voice since she is always listening.”
Recently, a student had not been given the opportunity to share with the class.
“Mrs. Tina helped that student advocate for himself and thus gave him a voice,” Tremonti shared.
“You can’t be much more than Mrs. Tina is for our students.”
Clearly, Jensen has what it takes to help her students succeed in life: patience, empathy, and love.