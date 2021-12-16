GREEN RIVER -- Rescue animals deserve a better life.
A Facebook post by the Rock Springs Humane Society caught the attention of Green River resident Krista Kraft. The organization was in desperate need of volunteers who can rescue and transport animals.
Kraft opened her heart and jumped at the chance to get involved with rescued animals.
“The dog needed to be transported from Rock Springs to Rawlins,” Kraft explained. “I’ve always loved animals.
“I could spend all day in a car with a dog.”
Recently, Kraft transported a pit bull by the name of Gwen Stefani.
“Every dog has a different personality,” Kraft noted. “It’s fun getting to know all of them.”
Kraft didn’t even realize “transporting animals was a thing” until she read the Facebook post. Since then, she’s transported about 100 dogs since 2011.
Kraft’s dog Lucy is a four-year-old Neapolitan Mastiff.
Before Kraft found Lucy, she lived on I-80 by herself for three months. No one else was able to catch her.
“She traveled from the College Hill exit to the Cruel Jack’s exit and back,” Kraft shared. “We set a trap up for her – my husband built it – and waited.
“Lucy took the first bait but it didn’t trigger the trap.”
Going ‘back to the drawing board’, the husband-and-wife team took shifts for two days hoping to catch Lucy.
“Finally, after she took the bait, the trap was triggered,” Kraft said. “But it took us an hour to get her in the car.”
According to Kraft, it’s common for lost animals to be scared, even immediately after a rescue.
Kraft explained that they had originally intended to find a home for Lucy “but COVID hit”
“I said to my husband, ‘the longer she stays, the more we’re going to want to keep her!’”
The pandemic gave Kraft a perfect opportunity to see if Lucy could co-exist with her two cats, as well.
“The cats actually belonged to my sister,” Kraft explained. “She died from COVID.
“I decided to care for them.”
Since the cats think Lucy is enigmatic and unpredictable, they don’t know how to respond when she wants to play with them.
“They think Lucy wants to eat them,” Kraft chuckled. “It takes time for pets to adjust to each other.”
“I don’t think she’ll ever grow up!”
Kraft has been recently certified to find lost animals with the Missing Animal Response Network.
An unsung hero is a person who does great deeds but receives little or no recognition for them.
An unsung hero could be an educator, a health care professional, a single father beating all odds, or the dedicated employee at lonely, underpaid, not-so-glamourous, unknown jobs.
Most unsung heroes don’t want any attention or expect a “shout-out” for something they just consider the right thing to do.
There are thousands of unsung heroes in Sweetwater County. Keep an eye out for them and be sure to tell them how much they’re appreciated.