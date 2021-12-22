For many seniors across Sweetwater County, the meals delivered from the Home Delivered Meals program is often times one of the only ways they get to interact with people in the community.
According to Jon Harwood, volunteer for the program, that is why the meal delivery program is so crucial.
Harwood volunteers once week to deliver meals to senior residents in the community while also working a fulltime job as a librarian at Western Wyoming Community College.
The opportunity to get entrenched in the program came shortly after moving to Wyoming from North Carolina several years ago.
“When I first moved here in 2006, the library I worked for went to the senior center to talk about books and the services that we offered,” Harwood said. “During one of those days, I saw a flyer that said that volunteers were needed for the Home Delivered Meals program.
“In 2009, I finally decided to try it out and signed up to volunteer.”
For Harwood, the decision to volunteer came easily; he saw it as a way to lend a helping hand.
“I felt like the need was there and there wasn’t any reason why I couldn’t help fill the need. I was still fairly new in town so it gave me a way to get involved in the community.
“I wanted to help make sure that the seniors in our community got their meals and got fed.”
The chance to get to socialize with the seniors that he delivers meals to is an additional reason why Harwood spends his time volunteering.
“A lot of the seniors that we deliver meals for are alone. Some of them have adult children that have moved away so they may not have anyone here to look in on them,” Harwood said.
“Being able to deliver a meal and chat with someone that may not get to see many people is something that I've gotten out of the experience. It makes their day and it makes my day. I enjoy getting to connect with them.”
“I love getting to see the smile on their faces when we show up,” Harwood said. “It’s not a lot but it is enough to make someone’s day better.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Harwood said that the manner in which they delivered the meals to the seniors across Sweetwater County changed.
“When the pandemic started, we weren’t allowed to go into the building where we usually pick them up, which is the Young at Heart Center. They prepped them inside and they had to bring them to us outside,” Harwood said. “Of course, we had to stand back several feet and wear a mask when they brought them out to us.”
Harwood also said that extra precautions were taken such as using hand sanitizer and wearing gloves.
“When we delivered the meals, we'd have to sanitize our hands, put the meals in the bag, sanitize our hands again and then knock on the door.”
For anyone wishing to become a volunteer for the Home Delivered Meals program, Harwood said that they would need to contact Daphne Palmer, coordinator of the program and kitchen manager at Young at Heart Center.
“They’re always looking for volunteers and it is a really great way to get out into the community and lend a helping hand.”
