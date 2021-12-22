Animals can be the source of happiness and joy for many people. But what happens when so many animals are misplaced or abandoned and need to be taken care of?
That’s why Vicki Martin decided she wanted to help and start spending her time walking dogs at the Red Desert Humane Society.
“I’ve been volunteering at the humane society for quite a while; January 2022 will be two years.”
Martin said that she started volunteering at the humane society because she adopted her last two dogs from there.
“I had retired in 2019 and I had always said that when I retired, I wanted to spend my time doing something with animals,” Martin said. “I’ve had dogs my whole life so it was the perfect fit for me. I was looking for something to keep me busy.
“It also gave me an opportunity to give back.”
For Martin, getting to walk the dogs that are at the humane society is done more than once a week.
“I get out there as often as I can. I try to get out there to walk them at least four times a week,” Martin said. “I usually get around 50 or 60 miles in a week from walking the dogs. It keeps me in shape and I just love being around the dogs.
“I get between four to five million steps a year since I started walking them.”
On average, Martin said that it takes about four hours to walk all of the dogs each time she goes out to the humane society.
“That number will vary depending on how many dogs there are at the humane society. If there are more dogs, then they don’t get walked as long.”
Weather conditions don’t impede Martin concerning the time of year she walks the dog.
“I try to take the dogs on walks year-round. If it’s too cold I won't go out there but other than that, I do it as much as I can,” Martin said. “If it’s really windy, I will load them in the car and take them on a walk in a subdivision or in an area with fences.
“That gives me an opportunity to still take the dogs on walks even when the weather isn’t that great or favorable.”
Martin said that an advantage to taking the dogs to different locations in order to walk them is that they get used to other environments; compared to just being at the humane society.
“Last year, I took some of the dogs out to Murdoch’s and Home Depot to walk them. They have leashes that say ‘adopt me’ on them so that gave people out in the community an opportunity to see them,” Martin said. “It also let the dogs get to experience being around other people.”
Once she began walking the dogs, Martin said that she quickly learned that there was a learning curve involved with the process.
“At first, I realized that I wasn’t able to help keep the dogs calm during their walks,” Martin said. “I was trying to do some training with them but I realized that everything that I was doing with them was wrong.”
Martin said that she decided to do some research to help her with the training.
“I got online and found a course that was specifically for training shelter dogs. I decided to take the course and it helped me immensely.”
For those wanting to volunteer at an animal shelter or humane society, Martin said that having patience with the animals is something they need to remember.
“If they’re not used to being in that type of an environment, having patience and some knowledge about training would be something good to have,” Martin said. “They get a lot of dogs that have been abused. So, the animals may be scared and not know how to act around people.
“That’s why being patient with them and knowing a little about training is important.”
When Martin isn’t out walking dogs at the humane society, she is taking care of and tending to the rental properties she owns.
“I’ve been doing a ton of remodeling over the past year,” Martin said. “Between all of the rental properties and my time spent at the humane society, I stay really busy. But that is the way that I like it. I enjoy going out and doing things to keep myself busy. I’d have to or I feel like I would go stir-crazy.”
