SWEETWATER COUNTY -- At the beginning of the pandemic, shelves were empty and people were panic-buying.
Rock Springs resident Mya Boren said, “At first, it was disheartening to see so many people scared and defensive.”
According to Boren, she practices meditation especially in times of distress.
One day, the inspiration was born for the Cupboard of Sweetwater County Facebook page after one of her morning meditations.
“I remembered a time when I was younger when people would borrow a cup of sugar from the neighbor.
“I thought ‘we need an online version of that.’”
Boren added that we need to remember that we are neighbors and “each one of us create the community we live in.”
“No single snowflake feels responsible for the avalanche. We all are responsible for the part we play in our community.”
The members of this page are putting in so much time to keep the Facebook group page going. They have had fundraisers to buy items for children to receive winter necessities, school items, holiday dinners, Christmas presents etc.
“Right now, several people have stepped up to volunteer and help out at Young at Heart for Thanksgiving,” she revealed. “We also have a great team of people constantly working for free behind the scenes to make this page what it is.”
Boren praises those who have made a difference through her Facebook group page.
She thanks everyone who have donated their time, items, knowledge and compassion.
“When we look back to see how many people have been helped by the service of another, it is truly humbling and of course heartwarming. I'm proud of our community.”
An unsung hero is a person who does great deeds but receives little or no recognition for them.
An unsung hero could be an educator, a health care professional, a single father beating all odds, or the dedicated employee at lonely, underpaid, not-so-glamourous, unknown jobs.
Most unsung heroes don’t want any attention or expect a “shout-out” for something they just consider the right thing to do.
There are thousands of unsung heroes in Sweetwater County. Keep an eye out for them and be sure to tell them how much they’re appreciated.