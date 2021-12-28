ROCK SPRINGS -- Christine Pettibone joined Sweetwater County School District No. 1 in 2011. She is an English Language Learner instructor at Rock Springs High School.
According to Pettibone, her responsibility is to build a relationship with and support multilingual students in learning about culture in the United States as well as acquiring English as a second, third or sometimes fourth language.
“I create an English Language Learner plan for each student that details his or her English language goals for the year,” she explained. “After an initial meeting with each student’s parent or guardian, I begin to teach them academic English.”
Academic English is a language experienced in different contexts throughout school and life such as the languages of reading, writing, math, science, and social studies.
Moreover, it is also her responsibility to work with the teachers throughout the school who have multilingual students in their classrooms throughout the day. She collaborates with teachers about students’ current English language levels as well as strategies and supports that will help grant equal access to the curriculum and everyday activities so that students may continue learning content while they are acquiring English.
“This can be very tricky and stressful for teachers with a room full of students with so many different learning styles, academic and social needs,” she pointed out. “The more we as teachers can work together as a team, the better education we are able to provide for our students and the more success we are able to experience.”
This year, she is also helping the English Language department in designing and implementing a program to support newcomer students as they transition from one culture and education system to another. Because of this, she will also be co-teaching in the four content areas of English language arts, math, science, and social studies.
Finally, she supports her fellow teachers throughout the district and school as she takes on the responsibilities of EL Department Chair and a member of the school’s Guiding Coalition. At the district level, she helps plan and deliver professional development opportunities and facilitate Professional Learning Communities, PLCs. Within the school, she helps plan professional development opportunities and implementation of best practice strategies as well as acting as a liason between administration and staff members to ensure consistent and dependable communication.
Pettibone has been inspired to help others communicate since she was a child.
She was a kindergarten student in Wisconsin when a new family moved in her neighborhood. They spoke another language.
“I found it was fascinating and I started making up words as I listened to some of the sounds of their language,” she shared.
She also recalled a new boy who joined her class. A teacher brought him in while the students were sitting on a rug. He refused to sit on the rug. He hid under the table.
“I looked over at him and his eyes were so wide with curiosity and confusion.,” she said. “Then he looked over at me and smiled.”
A few minutes later he was asked by the teacher to do something but he was scared. She tried to coax him from under the table.
“He did not handle his confusion well and started running around the room. I remember feeling scared and confused for him. I remember feeling frustrated because I couldn’t help him. I couldn’t talk to him.”
She added, “Over the next few years in elementary school, he and I did not become close friends but he did teach me a lot. I remember every minute of that experience. I remember it very clearly when a new student comes to Rock Springs High School.”
She pointed out that knowing another language is a strength, not a weakness or an obstacle.
“I want to make sure that every student, monolingual or multilingual, knows his worth and that he can experience success whatever that may look like for him.”
Pettibone’s job has been enjoyable in many ways.
“Those moments when a student smiles at you,” she beamed. “Those smiles can mean anything from, ‘I made it through another day, ‘I get it now.’, ‘I passed the class!’, to ’I graduated.’
“It’s those moments that a student looks at you and shows you that he or she knows what success feels like, no matter how big or small.”
One of the biggest challenges of her job, she said, is supporting students as they transition into a culture that not only lives by a completely different set of social norms but also a completely different language.
“Students in classes I work with come in with such high hopes of learning and being successful and yet they also face challenges that others may not completely understand, no matter how hard they try or how deep the motivation.”
Another struggle is supporting so many different students in almost just as many content areas within one block of class.
“In one class period, I may have students in grades 9, 10, 11, and 12, all working at different levels of English and trying to pass four different classes,” she mentioned. “I often go from helping one student in Physical Science to another one struggling in Geometry, and yet another asking for support in Government all within a matter of minutes.
“Needless to say, the day gets to be pretty exhausting!”
Pettibone builds beneficial relationships with families.
“Every year and especially when a student is new to the district, I reach out to meet with each set of parents or guardians to go over their student’s familial, social, and academic background, and both short and long-term goals,” she described. “Throughout the year, I meet with parents as needed on an individual basis as well as in groups at our EL Nights.”
“Over the years, it has been a joy to see not only the older children come through and succeed, but their siblings as well,” she revealed. “I engage with several families that have had many children come through our classrooms.”
Inside the school, she translates between parents and teachers. Outside of the school, she attends some community functions to support and celebrate families and students.
Pettibone is on several committees. She is on the RSHS Guiding Coalition, AMP (Achievement Monitoring Process) Team, District Department Chair and many PLCs.
“I am on these teams because, well, it is my nature,” she admitted. “I love to see systems and programs grow and succeed.
“Even more so, I love to see students succeed, so if I can work with my co-workers to increase the chance of success for all students, not just the ones I work with directly.”
Often, students and co-workers seek her out for support.
“Honestly, when a student or coworker seeks me out for support, I feel proud,” she expressed. “I feel proud that I worked so hard to get to a point in my career where I am a ‘go-to’ for advice and support.
“I remember being a new teacher and having a teacher to look up to. Now, I still have a teacher to look to but I am also a teacher to look up to and that is an amazing feeling.”
RSHS Assistant Principal Hope Downs praises Pettibone for her ongoing efforts.
"She's always willing to go the extra mile," said Downs. "She's usually the first relationship those students have."
She added, "She does whatever it takes to work with the students and their families."
Downs recalled welcoming a new student to the school.
"This student's mother didn't have anything for the newborn and Christine just stepped up without hesitation and bought supplies and necessities for this little baby.
"It's important to her to help make transitions successful and more comfortable for these families in Rock Springs."
