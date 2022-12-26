ROCK SPRINGS – Local resident Terry Page isn’t one to simply just rest on his days off.
For over 10 years now, Page has spent his day off volunteering his time at the Food Bank of Sweetwater County.
Using his day off to spend time volunteering at the food bank came about when Page and his family ended up needing a little help.
“Being married and having kids, I ended up needing a little help. So, I decided to go to the food bank. I started noticing that our food bank was open on my day off,” Page said. “I realized that they needed some help and I decided to step up and help.”
Page said that at first, he would go in to help with the stocking at the food bank. However, things then changed up for him in his personal life.
“I started getting into that and then, I ended up getting divorced. Being the age that I am, I decided I needed something to fill my time. I couldn’t sit at home and just be sad,” he said. “So, I decided to just keep going in to volunteer on my day off. They ended up getting so used to seeing me that they would ask where I was if I didn’t show up one week.
“I felt really welcome. It gave me something to do instead of just staying home. I have always made it a priority to give to people, even in the past. I enjoy going into the food bank, shaking hands with everybody and telling them to have a good day. Spending my time volunteering at the food bank brought me some happiness.”
Page also said that he has been able to develop relationships with those when come into the food bank.
“I’ll see people around town and they’ll ask me when the next distribution day is. I am very lucky that I get the opportunity to spend my time volunteering at the food bank,” Page said.
For Page, giving back to those in the community has been a vital part of his life for as long as he can remember.
“My family has always made sure to give back and help people out when we can. I’m fortunate that I get to help out those who may need some help,” he said.
