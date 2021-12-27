ROCK SPRINGS – For many years, homelessness and hunger weren’t recognized as serious problems in Rock Springs and Green River. In the 80s, most members of the community felt there weren’t enough needy people for a soup kitchen.
A group of generous volunteers made it their duty to prove them wrong.
By 1992, the public began to have access to Loaves and Fishes soup kitchen in Rock Springs.
“Anyone can come by and get a meal,” said Rock Springs resident Jan Allais. “No questions asked.”
The soup kitchen remains open through the COVID-19 pandemic. However, rather than allowing people to eat inside, people can meet the volunteers by the back door and pick up hot, fresh nutritious meals in to-go containers.
Lately, volunteers have been serving up to 80 people a day.
Volunteer Dragica Susich said, “It feels good to serve the community.”
Recently, a new stove was donated to Loaves and Fishes as well as a few freezers.
Juanita Lamorie and Matthew Bitah have been volunteering for a few years.
“Matthew helps with the heavy lifting, taking the trash out and all kinds of work that requires some muscle,” Lamorie chuckled.
“We’re a good team,” Bitah mentioned. “I do it because I just have a heart for people.
“It’s important to help each other out these days.”
“I enjoy it too,” Lamorie expressed. “When they asked me to help, I couldn’t say ‘no’ to something good.”
The volunteers agreed that without the grocery stores, they would be “out of business.”
Volunteers appreciate all kinds of donations to the soup kitchen.
Local schools like Sage View Elementary and Pilot Butte Elementary have donated food as well as Pacific Steel, Rock Springs Women’s Club. Rock Springs Fire Fighters Local #1499 and many others.
Lunches are served from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the back door of the Saints Cyril Methodius Church, 633 Bridger Avenue.
An unsung hero is a person who does great deeds but receives little or no recognition for them.
An unsung hero could be an educator, a health care professional, a single father beating all odds, or the dedicated employee at lonely, underpaid, not-so-glamourous, unknown jobs.
Most unsung heroes don’t want any attention or expect a “shout-out” for something they just consider the right thing to do.
There are thousands of unsung heroes in Sweetwater County. Keep an eye out for them and be sure to tell them how much they’re appreciated.