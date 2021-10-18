SWEETWATER COUNTY – An update on the progress of the committees tasked with working on the general-purpose tax initiative was given at the Sweetwater County intergovernmental joint leadership meeting on Oct. 18.
The general-purpose initiative is the one-cent tax that is set to be on the ballot on Nov. 2 for citizens to vote on.
During the meeting, commissioner Randy Wendling said that 75% of the proposition is public safety and 25% of it is economic development.
Ambulance services will be one of the main areas the tax, if passed, will be funding.
The general-purpose tax will also be funding other areas like the Sweetwater Combined Communications Joint Powers Board if it passed on Nov. 2; as well as economic development projects throughout the county.
Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld gave an update on how the citizens of Sweetwater County are being kept informed as to how the general-tax works.
“The mailers will be arriving in mailboxes today and tomorrow. They’re full of information on what this proposed tax would be funding,” Schoenfeld said. “It also gives information on some of the different entities and projects it could potentially fund.”
I’ve also been working with law enforcement, fire and economic development and our joint communications group to put together statistics on what they do, where their budget shortfalls are and what they’ve had to cut due to those budget shortfalls.”
Schoenfeld also said that when looking at income compared to what the price of inflation is, “county services keep going up while money keeps going down.”
There will also be additional material addressing the questions people have had concerning the proposed tax going out to the public.
If the proposed general-purpose tax initiative passes on Nov. 2, voters will have the opportunity to reexamine it after three years.