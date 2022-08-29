ROCK SPRINGS — A former resident from Kemmerer was arrested for possession of child pornography on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Rock Springs.
According to Jason Mower, public information officer from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, the case has now been forwarded to the county attorney’s office for review.
Mower stated, “The suspect is identified as Mark William O’Donnell, 23, originally of Kemmerer and is now residing in Rock Springs. He is facing one count of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.”
O’Donnell was released from the detention center on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, on a $50,000 surety bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Mower stated that no children were living with him at his residence at the time of his arrest.
“We have similar cases under active investigation as that’s why we have a dedicated detective assigned to the ICAC team,” said Mower.
Previously, the Rocket Miner reported that on Wednesday, Aug. 17, a Rock Springs man was arrested for possession of child pornography, confirmed by Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
According to Mower, one of the detectives was assigned as an affiliate with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, as well as their Computer Crime Team (CCT).
“This particular case remains under active investigation by the ICAC and CCT teams, so we’re not yet at liberty to discuss the specific details or the suspect’s identity until officially arraigned in district court, or unless advised otherwise by DCI,” Mower stated to the Rocket Miner on Aug. 24.
As to how these individuals acquire these pornographic materials, Mower mentioned, that the possession and distribution of child pornography are largely technology-facilitated over the world wide web and other mobile-device-based software and applications.
“The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) actively monitors form of child exploitation, often receiving and filtering tips from a network of third parties to the appropriate investigative authorities, and these investigations typically involve a variety of different local, state and federal authorities who all work cooperatively together. Continued advancements in technology make it increasingly difficult for the average person to send anything truly anonymously over the internet,” he stated.
The Rocket Miner is monitoring this case and will provide further information as more develops.