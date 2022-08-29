Mark O'Donnell

Mark William O’Donnell, 23, a current Rock Springs resident and former resident of Kemmerer, is facing one count of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

 Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office

ROCK SPRINGS — A former resident from Kemmerer was arrested for possession of child pornography on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Rock Springs.

According to Jason Mower, public information officer from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, the case has now been forwarded to the county attorney’s office for review.

