Updated COVID-19 case numbers revealed at Sweetwater School District No.1 board meeting By Caroline Phillips cphillips@rocketminer.com Sep 13, 2021

ROCK SPRINGS - An update on the number of positive COVID-19 cases was presented by Superintendent Kelly McGovern at the Sweetwater School District No. 1 board meeting on Sept. 13, 2021.

For the first part of the 2021-2022 school year, Aug. 17 – Sept. 9, 2021, there have been 144 positive reported cases in the district. 126 of those cases were students, and 18 were staff. That number spans across the 12 schools in the district.

Of those cases, 44 of them came from elementary schools and 100 came from secondary schools. McGovern said that the highest number of positive cases have come from Rock Springs High School, Rock Springs Junior High and Stagecoach Elementary.

With those numbers broken down, 2.43% of the 5,190 students in the district represented positive cases. Of the 831 staff members in the district, 2.17% represented positive cases.

When it comes to getting information out to parents concerning new positive cases, McGovern said the district is working to successfully keep them informed.

"We are very transparent," McGovern said. "We report out what we receive."

McGovern also explained how the chain of information is being handled when a positive case is reported. Once one of the school nurses is notified, they report it to the lead nurse, which is then reported to Superintendent McGovern. The school nurses are also issuing at-home instructions and exposure letters. McGovern stressed the need for at-home monitoring before going into school or work.

Along with these steps to keep parents informed, the district has made moves to combat the effects the pandemic is having on students. The district's virtual school is up and running and intervention staff members have been hired through grant funds. In case the need was to arise, temporary virtual school days can be implemented when needed.

Moving forward, McGovern said the district is working on implementing addition things to help stop the rise in cases. Increased signage in schools that remind students and staff to wash their hands are being considered. The district also recently sent out a survey to gauge the interest in a vaccine clinic. The vaccine clinic would provide students, parents and staff members the opportunity to get vaccinated. For students twelve and under, the district will continue to monitor FDA and state approval for vaccine availability.

Sweetwater School District No.1 board members met from heir monthly meeting on Sept. 13, 2021.