ROCK SPRINGS – Upstage Theater Company is looking for cast members for their fall musical, "Little Shop of Horrors."
According to Erika Hunsaker, founder of Upstage Theater Company, they are looking for new and returning performers who enjoy being on stage.
No experience required.
To prepare, interested individuals must have a one-minute song to sing, acapella or karoke track accepted. Those who are auditioning are not allowed to sing over vocals. Participants may choose a song from “Little Shop of Horrors” or a style like the show.
A resume is also requested and if under 18 years old, the participant must have a legal guardian present.
The age range is 12-99.
Auditions begin at noon on Saturday, July 1, at the Broadway Theater in downtown Rock Springs. Call-backs will take place by 3 p.m. on the same day.
Hunsaker mentioned that separate virtual auditions are accepted, as well.
“So far, Upstage Theaters’ productions have been a success and I am so happy to produce and direct one of my favorite musicals with my community,” Hunsaker expressed. “I have an amazing team and we are ready to put on this show with and for our community.”
Hunsaker noted that Upstage Theater Company is presenting “Bumps and Grinds,” a burlesque show, on Wednesday, July 7, at the Broadway Theater. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8:30 p.m. Ticket reservations can be made with Hunsaker, directly through Facebook Messenger or via Venmo. Attendees can also pay at the door, $40 for VIP or $20 for general admission.
For more information about upcoming rehearsals and performances, go to Upstage Theater Company’s website.