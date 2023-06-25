Sarah

Upstage Theater Company treated Sweetwater County youngsters to the inaugural princess open house on May 20. The event included storytime, sing-a-long, meet and greet with Disney's favorites at Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar in downtown Rock Springs. Rock Springs resident Sarah Schaeperkoetter entertains attendees as Elsa from the animated film, "Frozen."

ROCK SPRINGS – Upstage Theater Company is looking for cast members for their fall musical, "Little Shop of Horrors."

According to Erika Hunsaker, founder of Upstage Theater Company, they are looking for new and returning performers who enjoy being on stage.

