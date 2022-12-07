Amanda
Photo Courtesy of Rock Springs URA

ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce Amanda Bruder as their November Volunteer of the Month.

Amanda spent several hours working with the URA to stuff the 100 stockings given away on Plaid Friday and the 100 gift bags given away on Small Business Saturday. She also helped with set up and crowd control for Santa’s Saturday visits at the Downtown gazebo – taking family pictures, giving out candy and antlers, and making sure Santa stayed warm.

