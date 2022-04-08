ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is pleased to announce their March Volunteer of the Month – Casey Kuckert.
Kuckert has had an extensive career in the insurance industry and loves training and supportig small business owners (specifically women in business) through her consulting practice. She believes small businesses are the heartbeat of their communities.
She loves to think outside the box and pave new ways for networking and growing business relationships. She has grown over eight businesses of her own throughout her career.
Kuckert spends her free time traveling and exploring new places, gardening, crafting and spending time with her grandchildren. You’ll also find her warming up from the cold Wyoming winters in Southern Utah.
Over the past few months, she has been helping the Rock Springs Main Street/URA plan various programs to aid business owners in growing their businesses including the “Ladies That Lunch” series of focused conversations and the upcoming Small Business Week. She also helped plan last fall’s Women’s Business Summit.
The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com