...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...Most of Central and Western Wyoming.
* WHEN...Through 1 PM Wednesday, September 8.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from western U.S. wildfires will continue to track
into western and central Wyoming tonight and Wednesday morning.
The smoke may limit visibility at times and create poor air
quality.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is pleased to announce the maintenance crew at Sweetwater County Events Complex as the Volunteers of the Month for August.
The Sweetwater County Events Complex is not only five miles from Downtown Rock Springs but it is one of Sweetwater County’s greatest attractions.
Recently, the maintenance crew at the Sweetwater County Events Complex tackled a big job in Downtown Rock Springs. They assisted with the Tiger Town Bash by hauling bleachers to North Front Street.
“There was a sense of camaraderie as they set up the bleachers for the event,” said Maria Mortensen, URA Board Chairperson
“Partnering with the Sweetwater County Events Complex helps us do good work,” she added. “We contributed to a common goal and everyone enjoyed the event.”
The positive effects of a good partnership can last a lifetime.
According to crewmember, David Frye, “it’s all about doing great things with great people for great people.”
The crew is excited about the upcoming renovations at the Events Complex.
Crewmember, Heath Lewis said “We’re looking forward to upgrading the property.”
The staff agrees that their jobs are not dull.
“It’s never the same every day,” Frye pointed out.
The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com