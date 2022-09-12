Volunteers working

Volunteers cleaned up an alley behind businesses in downtown Rock Springs recently. 

 Photo Courtesy of Rock Springs Main Street/URA

ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce the groups that participated in a recent community project as their Volunteers of the Month for August. These groups include Bayer Crop Science, Redi Services, and the Youth of the Rock Springs and Pilot Butte Wards.

These groups collaborated on a beautification project to improve the back alley behind the Broadway Theater in historic downtown Rock Springs. They cleaned up the landscaping, laid gravel, removed graffiti and trash and painted the backside of the local businesses. These efforts amassed in a total of 120 man-hours for all the adults and youth involved. The project itself cost approximately $2500 – all of which was donated by Bayer Crop Science and Redi Services.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus