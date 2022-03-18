ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is pleased to announce their February Volunteers of the Month – Gordon and Joyce Schaffer.
For 50 or more years, Gordon and Joyce have been living in Cheyenne.
Their daughter, Stacy Jones, vice-chairwoman of the Rock Springs Main Street/URA recruited Gordon and Joyce to help the organization with a big task.
Following the Christmas holiday, a department store in Cheyenne was selling their old Christmas decorations. The URA thought they would be perfect for the Broadway Theater. With no easy way to grab them from Cheyenne to transport them to Rock Springs, it was Gordon and Joyce to the rescue.
They quickly made a trip to the department store and loaded up their truck. They then stored the decorations in their basement until they could be brought back to Rock Springs.
Gordon and Joyce have two daughters, Lori Hart (Derek) and Stacy Jones (Taylor) and four grandchildren, Logan, Lorin, Kellen and Kylie. They are both retired from long careers; Gordon from Bureau of Land Management and Joyce from Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. They are both alumni from the University of Wyoming and Gordon served in the United States Air Force. They’re now enjoying retirement by following sports teams of the Wyoming Cowboys, Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys, to name a few. They are avid readers, love to stay up on current events/politics and watch their favorite TV shows. Joyce loves to do crafts and sometimes Gordon is called in to assist.
The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts &
Culture. For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com