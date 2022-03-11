ROCK SPRINGS -- The Broadway Theater is excited to announce that tickets are now on sale for the Utah Shakespeare Festival performance of Much Ado About Nothing. Actors will take to the stage on Monday, April 4th at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10, and admission is free for Western Wyoming Community College and local high school students with a valid student ID.
Much Ado About Nothing is a comedy by William Shakespeare thought to have been written in 1598 and 1599. The play is set in Messina and revolves around two romantic pairings that emerge when a group of soldiers arrive in the town. The first, between Claudio and Hero, is nearly altered by the accusations of the villain, Don John. The second romance, between Claudio's friend Benedick and Hero's cousin Beatrice, takes center stage as the play goes on, with both characters' wit and banter providing much of the humor.
Through "noting" (sounding like "nothing", and meaning gossip, rumor, overhearing), Benedick and Beatrice are tricked into confessing their love for each other, and Claudio is tricked into believing that Hero is not a maiden. The title's play on words references the secrets and trickery that form the backbone of the play's comedy, intrigue, and action.
The Utah Shakespeare Festival has been producing high quality theatre in Cedar City, Utah for over fifty years. The Festival’s tour brings quality Shakespeare performances and workshops to communities throughout the west. This shortened adaptation of a Shakespeare play allows theater-goers to experience the magic of William Shakespeare and interact face-to-face with live actors. This fully supported production travels with complete costumes, sets, lighting, and sound.
The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions, and Arts & Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com