LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming has been named to Newsweek’s inaugural “Best Maker Schools in Higher Education” list.
Newsweek partnered with Make:, publisher of Make: magazine and books, to create the list of 200 maker schools from throughout the U.S. and around the world. The list is composed of universities, community and junior colleges, and vocational and trade schools with curricula that encourage learning by doing; are supported by educators committed to collaborative problem-solving; have well-developed makerspaces, labs and studios; and which support diverse, interactive communities that engage in knowledge and skill sharing.
“It’s such an honor to be considered among the ranks of the most prestigious academic makerspaces around the world,” says Tyler Kerr, UW Innovation Wyrkshop makerspace coordinator. “I think this speaks volumes to the caliber of creative, innovative spirit and determination across the University of Wyoming. From the visual arts department and the College of Education to UW Libraries and the College of Engineering, this is an accomplishment that all maker communities across campus can be proud to have helped build together.”
The non-ranked list was generated by recommendation through a survey tool in collaboration with an international community of educators, administrators, students and maker leaders. To be considered for the list, recommended schools had to demonstrate excellence or competency in the following areas: integrated learning-through-doing orientation; mentoring, guidance and coaching for making; physical makerspaces, fab labs, workshops and studios; accessible spaces and tools that support independent, collaborative projects; and a diverse, active community of makers.
“Increasingly, makerspaces are seen as essential for students, and not just as an amenity, but for creating a pathway for developing the skills and mindset of the next generation of innovators,” says Dale Dougherty, Make: founder.
The College of Engineering and Applied Science Innovation Wyrkshop is the university’s largest makerspace. It serves as an experiential active-learning environment to foster community innovation, creativity, curiosity and entrepreneurship through state-of-the-art technology and interdisciplinary collaboration.
The 3,500-square-foot makerspace is located on the first floor of the Engineering Education and Research Building. It offers access to state-of-the-art equipment, including high-resolution desktop 3D printers; industrial PolyJet machines; advanced industrial and metal 3D printers; 3D scanners; laser cutters; computer numerical control routers and mills; an electronics bench; a fully equipped woodshop; and a crafting corner with commercial and industrial sewing machines and vinyl cutters.
To view the “Best Maker Schools in Higher Education” list, go to www.newsweek.com/best-maker-school-list-2021.