ROCK SPRINGS -- A one-time, $500 COVID-19 vaccine incentive for Sweetwater County School District No. 1 employees is up for approval at the board meeting tonight at 6 p.m.
This recommendation is pending approval by the Wyoming Department of Education.
The incentive applies to those who have or have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.
In order to be eligible for the vaccine incentive, employees have to be fully vaccinated. They will also have to submit their completed vaccination form and a copy of their COVID-19 vaccination card by Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at 4 p.m.
Employees that are taking the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine has to complete the two-shot series to qualify. Those who are taking the Johnson and Johnson vaccine have to complete the one shot.
At this time, employees that are getting a booster shot will not be eligible for a second vaccine incentive.
According to the agenda, “For eligible employees of Sweetwater County School District Number One and part- time substitutes who have subbed in a classroom for a minimum of four full school days in the 2021-2022 school year, the $500 one-time payment will come in the form of a payroll run on January 27, 2022. Contracted staffing (Elwood Staffing, Soliant Health, eLuma, and Linguabilities) and long-term substitutes serving in permanent full-time classroom teaching positions will have the one-time payment paid through their employer.”
The vaccine incentive will be “subject to required payroll taxes and federal income tax withholding.”
It is voluntary and the funding for it will come from federal COVID-19 ESSER II grant relief funds.