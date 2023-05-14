ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs City Council meeting will take place on Tuesday, May 16, in city chambers at 212 D St., at 7 p.m., in downtown Rock Springs.
Mayor Max Mickelson will proclaim Thursday, May 18, as Arbor Day.
To commemorate Arbor Day, a tree planting will take place on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 10 a.m. on the I-80, westbound, Exit 102 on-ramp.
The council will hear a request from the finance department for permission to apply for a USDA Forest Service Urban & Community Forestry Grant for planting, preservation, and maintenance of trees throughout the city.
A request will be heard from the Sweetwater Events Complex for permission to have open containers for their Airstream Club International Rally in the downtown area and in Bunning Park on June 24, 2023, from 10:30 a.m.—3 p.m.; and June 28, 2023, from 3 p.m.—10 p.m.
Rock Springs Police Department is requesting to apply for the bulletproof vest grant.
Angela Gaensslen, owner of Joe’s Liquor and Bar, located at 516 Elk St., is requesting to extend her service area to include a small section of her parking lot on Friday, June 2, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Gaensslen is organizing a kickoff celebration for the bar’s crowdfunding campaign to restore their historic neon sign.
According to Gaensslen, this project is in partnership with Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, a 501c3 nonprofit organization.
"I want to save these signs; they are a part of our history," said Gaensslen.
She added, "Neon signs are works of art. It takes years of practice to be considered a master neon bender."
For more information on Tuesday’s meeting, go to rswy.net.