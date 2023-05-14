City Hall sign

Members of the Rock Springs City Council will gather for their regular meeting on Tuesday, May 16, at 7 p.m.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs City Council meeting will take place on Tuesday, May 16, in city chambers at 212 D St., at 7 p.m., in downtown Rock Springs.

Mayor Max Mickelson will proclaim Thursday, May 18, as Arbor Day.

