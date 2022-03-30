ROCK SPRINGS – The Spring Shopapalooza 2.0 Vendor Show takes place on Saturday, April 9 at the Park Lounge banquet hall, 19 Elk St., 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
“There are many people in Sweetwater County who have a side hustle or a full-time gig creating or sharing products they love with their friends and family,” said Whitney Forrest, organizer and Scentsy representative. “Springtime is the season of new beginnings and a fresh start for many.”
Vendors include:
Amanda and Justin Bryant – Aspen Mountain Woodwerx
Amandia Yenser – Simple Serenity LLC
Andrea Schuck – ColorStreet
Cori Griffiths – The Blind Cactus
Erika Koshar – Chalk Couture with Everyday Chalk
Jamie Moeller – 307 Upcycle Wreaths
Mandy Hueseth - Made by Mandy
Taralyn Atkin Bird – LuLaRoe
Tiffany Johnson – Playfully Quaint
Whitney Forrest – Scentsy
Farson resident Cori Griffiths founded The Blind Cactus. She specializes in making “freshies,” which are hanging air fresheners.
She had lost her oilfield job due to COVID and was unable to get another job.
“I needed something to keep me busy so I started making some necklaces,” Griffiths explained. “A friend sent me a TikTok video of someone making a cow freshie.
“I thought it was so cute I had to figure out how to make them.”
She ordered all the goods and began selling them on her Facebook page to friends. Her items eventually landed in a spot at Red White Buffalo in Green River.
“I found people were already familiar with freshies and eager to buy,” she beamed. “I'm looking forward to the event to be able to showcase all the new shapes and scents I have been planning all winter and I’m excited to meet and see fellow vendors and customers.”
Playfully Quaint’s founder Tiffeny Johnson said that her mother and aunt gave her a first taste of crafting.
“They were always customizing and repurposing things for us while we were growing up,” Johnson shared. “I love all the different materials and colors available.
“I see them, touch them and immediately have ideas forming.”
The Rock Springs resident said that the hands-on aspect allows her “to put love and passion into each project.”
“When I'm working, I'm truly enjoying what I'm doing,” she expressed. “It's a stress relief for me.”
Local small business owner Becca Smith inspired Johnson to start selling her products publicly, according to Johnson.
“I saw this woman who seemed fearless,” she descibed. “She moved far from her home, came to Wyoming and just started doing it.”
She added, “I didn't know her well, but after talking to her, hearing her all the things she was doing, I thought, ‘I can be brave like her.’ It turned out my friends and family weren't just being nice by saying they liked the things I made - the public likes it as well.”
“The thing I'm looking forward to most about our Spring Shopapalooza 2.0 is seeing people!” Johnson beamed. “I'm excited to visit with folks and show them what we've been up to with some fresh new spring decor.”
Rock Springs resident Mandy Huseth started crocheting when she was six or seven years old.
“Both of my grandmas are very crafty,” said Huseth.”When my grandma from Michigan would visit, she would sit and crochet with me. My grandma, who lived close by, is also a big crafter. She encouraged me to enter the things I made into the local fair.”
The one thing Huseth said she loved making the most was doll dresses.
“ I love bringing new/unique items to shows,” she said. “To see little kids fall in love with something I made gives me joy.
“This show I'm bringing mama/baby crochet toy sets that are so sweet!”
Rock Springs resident Justin Bryant with Aspen Mountain Woodwerx have always had a passion for art.
“When I was younger, I loved to draw, paint and create anything with my hands.”
According to Bryant, as the years passed, his passion and experience grew in woodworking.
“I love to take what nature has provided and highlight the beauty in a hand-crafted wood piece,” he shared. “I am looking forward to sharing some of our latest creations and the chance to be inspired through conversations and suggestions from everyone.”
Rock Springs resident Jamie Moeller founded 307 Upcycle Wreaths. Her mother, aunt, and grandmother inspired her to get into crafting.
“I grew up watching them always creating something,” said Moeller. “They always showed me anything was possible with a little imagination.”
“I’m really looking forward to meeting new people and getting feedback from my fellow crafters and the community!”