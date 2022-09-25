Vice-Commander’s homecoming: ‘We continue to do good things today’
ROCK SPRINGS -- Members of the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 welcomed newly appointed American Legion Vice-Commander Doug Uhrig back to Rock Springs on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Uhrig has already begun his one-year journey focusing on issues such as veteran suicide.
"Be the One" is the legion’s new suicide prevention program that could help in reducing suicides.
Uhrig attended the Portland Grand Prix in early September. Jimmy Johnson, a new member of the Sons of The American Legion and a racer, helped promote the program during the event.
According to Uhrig, the rate of veteran suicide is 50% higher than non-veteran suicides.
Uhrig said that the American Legions are encouraging others to ask veterans in their lives how they are doing, listen when a veteran needs to talk and to reach out when a veteran is struggling.
"Another big thing is to destigmatize it," said Uhrig. "We'd like to let these guys know it's okay to seek mental help. A lot of men, especially, the military guys, are too stubborn to share. They're afraid for a lot of reasons such as their guns being taken away or they're scared of losing their jobs. It's an ongoing push. We're really kicking it off this year."
Other than suicide awareness and prevention, Uhrig was especially, interested in what the legions could do for today's veterans during the 103rd American Legion National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Uhrig explained how an expansion in veterans’ health care will have an impact on those who have been ill due to various chemical exposure.
According to Uhrig, the PACT Act is a new law that expands Veteran’s Affairs health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances.
On Aug. 10, 2022, President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, according to whitehouse.gov. The PACT Act is the most significant expansion of benefits and services for toxic-exposed veterans in more than 30 years.
Before it was signed, members of the American Legions discovered that one side of the Senate wouldn't vote for it and sprang into action.
"We sent about 30,000 text and email messages to the lawmakers to get this passed because there was a lot of 'back and forth' going on," Uhrig shared. "That's how it passed. We're big in numbers. There are almost 2 million members.
"It's the largest veteran's organization in the world, I believe."
He noted, with a chuckle, that when the American Legion was founded in 1919, the "House and the Senate were afraid of the legion."
The American Legion was instrumental in passing the G.I. Bill of Rights before World War II ended, he pointed out.
"That was probably the single most important piece of social legislation because it allowed veterans to buy homes, to start a business and go to college."
"We continue to do good things today," he added.
Posts from Montana to Mexico and as far as west to the Philippines nominated Uhrig for the vice-commander position.
Uhrig’s journey is far from over. He will be traveling to Indianapolis to meet with all the other commanders from the western part of the region next month.