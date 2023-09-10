Emergency dispatchers were informed that there was a male suspect walking around the Santa Fe Southwest Grill restaurant with two guns and that shots were fired on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 12:40 p.m. Rock Springs resident James Vickers has been charged with five counts of Reckless Endangering and one count of Person Using or Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance.
ROCK SPRINGS -- At approximately 12:40 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 9, Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) was dispatched to Santa Fe Trail Restaurant, located at 1635 Elk St, in Rock Springs.
Dispatchers were informed that there was a male suspect walking around the restaurant with two guns and that shots were fired. The staff of Santa Fe Trail evacuated all customers and employees while officers were enroute.
Once RSPD officers arrived on scene, they were able to detain the suspect without further incident. The suspect was identified as James Vickers.
Vickers has been charged with five counts of Reckless Endangering and one count of Person Using or Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance.
Additionally, RSPD is also working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on additional charges related to the incident.
RSPD is thankful for the quick actions of the staff and customers at Santa Fe Trail.
As a reminder, all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
