ROCK SPRINGS -- At approximately 12:40 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 9, Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) was dispatched to Santa Fe Trail Restaurant, located at 1635 Elk St, in Rock Springs.

Dispatchers were informed that there was a male suspect walking around the restaurant with two guns and that shots were fired. The staff of Santa Fe Trail evacuated all customers and employees while officers were enroute.

