air steamers

Pictured are Dennis and Sandy Weber, 1947 Airstream Liner and Woody.

 Courtesy photo of Sweetwater Events Complex

ROCK SPRINGS – Get ready to step back in time and witness the charm and allure of vintage Airstream RVs at the highly anticipated Vintage Airstream RV Parade & Community Open House.

This event will take place on Saturday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. along the South Main Street in Downtown Rock Springs, WY.

