ROCK SPRINGS – Get ready to step back in time and witness the charm and allure of vintage Airstream RVs at the highly anticipated Vintage Airstream RV Parade & Community Open House.
This event will take place on Saturday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. along the South Main Street in Downtown Rock Springs, WY.
It’s the kickoff event for the 66th Annual Airstream International Club Rally which will be held at the Sweetwater Events Complex from June 24 through June 30.
The Vintage Airstream RV Parade & Community Open House promises to be a delightful day filled with nostalgia, entertainment, and community spirit. A caravan of meticulously restored and beautifully preserved vintage RVs will grace the streets, capturing the attention of onlookers and taking them on a journey to yesteryears. The Vintage Airstream Club is expecting over 60 units to participate in the open house and parade.
Highlights of the event include:
Vintage Airstream RV Display: Immerse yourself in the world of classic Airstreams as you explore a stunning collection of vintage RVs. Admire the iconic silver exteriors, innovative designs, and retro interiors that defined a bygone era. Owners will be on hand and would love to chat with you about Airstream and the Airstream lifestyle.
Live Music: Enjoy the enchanting melodies of live music that will fill the air, creating a lively and festive atmosphere. Jeremy Smolik will serenade the crowd with a range of genres, adding to the overall charm of the event. Jeremy will be set up in Bank Court.
Food Trucks: Satisfy your cravings with a delectable array of culinary delights from our lineup of fantastic food trucks. Indulge in a variety of flavors, from savory to sweet, as you savor the delicious offerings available. If that doesn’t suit your fancy the local restaurants will be open and happy to see extra visitors.
Community Open House: Engage with fellow community members and make new connections as you revel in the camaraderie of the Vintage Airstream RV Parade & Community Open House. This event provides a wonderful opportunity to come together, share stories, and celebrate Rock Springs while welcoming Airstream Rally Goers to our community.
Airstream Caravan: At the completion of the Downtown event the Vintage Airstream RV Parade will travel from South Main Street, through the M Street Underpass and onto Elk Street to head to the Sweetwater Events Complex. The Rock Springs Police Department will lead the caravan and the public is invited to line the streets to watch the procession.
"We are thrilled to invite the public to join us for the Downtown Rock Springs Vintage Airstream RV Parade & Community Open House," said Chad Banks, manager of the Rock Springs Main Street/URA.
"This event is a celebration of our rich history, vibrant community, and the timeless appeal of vintage Airstream RVs. We look forward to providing an unforgettable experience for attendees of all ages."
The Vintage Airstream RV Parade & Community Open House is open to the public and free to attend. All are welcome to participate and celebrate the spirit of nostalgia in the heart of Rock Springs. This event is a a wonderful collaboration between Rock Springs, Downtown Rock Springs, Rock Springs Police Department, and the Sweetwater Events Complex.