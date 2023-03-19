McKenzie Home

An inaugural fundraiser banquet for The McKenzie Home will take place at the Holiday Inn on Thursday, March 23, at 6:30 p.m.

 Photo Courtesy of Debra Moerke

ROCK SPRINGS – The public is invited to the inaugural fundraiser banquet for The McKenzie Home.

The event takes place on Thursday, March 23, at 6:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn.

