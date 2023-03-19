ROCK SPRINGS – The public is invited to the inaugural fundraiser banquet for The McKenzie Home.
The event takes place on Thursday, March 23, at 6:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn.
Live piano music will be played by Rock Springs resident Joe Barbuto.
DJ and MC services will be provided by Phony Stark Industries.
Green River High School cheerleaders will be assisting with some of the entertainment.
The McKenzie Home will be a transitional home for women and children. It was founded by Casper resident Debra Moerke. It will be located at the old Washington Elementary School in Green River.
According to Carrie Fischer, president of the Working Board of Sweetwater County, the progress on The McKenzie Home “has come a long way in this past year.”
“It really took off and suddenly, we are just running to stay caught up,” said Fischer. “Word got out quickly and we were contacted by community partners who knew there was something they could offer such as volunteering services for the women and children who will reside there.”
Fischer expresses her gratitude towards community partners such as Trona Valley Community Federal Credit Union Foundation, who kicked off the new year by donating $10,000 to The McKenzie Home.
“That was really amazing. They’re really helpful financially, but they’re really helpful in teaching the women financial stability and financial literacy,” she noted.
Fischer added, “So many people have reached out and they’re willing to help because they realize the need in the community.”
Fischer said that she has been involved in many projects, including foster parenting. She pointed out how “lucky” she is to be involved in “the most impactful project.”
Out of the six children Fischer adopted, five of them were born to single mothers.
“We are where we’re supposed to be, but I can’t help wonder how different things would be if more resources were available to single moms,” she said. “I think housing and support are the missing piece. If we can surround these girls and their kids with love, support and a safe place to live while they’re obtaining the resources they need, they will be productive community members if we empower them to do so.
Fischer said, “Maybe they’ll return to give the love and support back to the community and to other single moms and change the life course of others.”
After Moerke envisioned the project, Fischer said that all the individuals who are currently involved with The McKenzie Home have “all just became a part of it, one way or another and carried the vision forward.”
“It’s hardly a vision anymore, it’s becoming a reality.”
The guest speaker will be Irene Richardson, CEO of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.
“We thought she could help portray how important this project is,” Fischer hinted.
Attendees at the banquet can participate in a special live auction event. Five original bricks from the old Washington School, built in 1925, will be auctioned and awarded to the highest bidder. These five bricks will be the first to be placed on the donor wall of appreciation of the new construction for The McKenzie Home.
One of the goals at The McKenzie Home is being proactive, according to Fischer.
“We may be picking up the pieces, but it’s also going to be an opportunity to get these women where they need to be before their children are placed in foster care or before they’re homeless,” she explained. “When these women don’t have the support they need, they make bad decisions so this will be more of a proactive role rather than a reactive role. We can’t open fast enough for that reason.”
“It’s so profound to be a part of something that might be a permanent solution.”
Individuals who are interested in attending the inaugural fundraiser banquet for The McKenzie Home may contact Fischer at 307-871-4674 or Diana Morrell at 307-871-2568 to reserve a seat or table.