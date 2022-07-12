ROCK SPRINGS -- Local artist Patti Meyer Bird is exhibiting 19 of her recent works at White Mountain Library in Rock Springs now through the end of August.
Bird has participated in many local exhibits in the Sweetwater County Library System and at the Community Fine Arts Center over the last several years. She has also been in a juried competition for the past three years at the Sun City West Fine Art Exhibition in Arizona and received a 4th place award in mixed media in 2020.
“Art has been my enjoyment, my escape, my stress release and my quiet space for most of my life,” said Bird. “I have a calling to create. Everywhere I go I see art: in colors, shapes, shadows, sunlight and depth. This conjures up beauty and many emotions.”
The inspiration for this exhibit are animals and birds, from small quail to enormous elephants. Bird works primarily in acrylic paint, often using abstraction and bright colors to convey the emotions she has for the animals. She responses to each one individually, sometimes in simplistic shapes, sometimes depicting more complex details.
Bird’s artistic training included a few classes in college as she studied to be an elementary teacher. She is also self-taught, utilizing “how to” books and taking multiple workshops, exploring different media and techniques. Living in Arizona during the winter has provided her with many opportunities to learn from professional-level artists at the Sun City West Art Club.
The Exhibits Committee of the Library System developed the guidelines for the exhibits displayed in the county libraries, which include both group shows and individual artists’ displays.