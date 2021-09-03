...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT FRIDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...Most of western and central Wyoming.
* WHEN...Through 1 PM Friday, September 3.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires across the western U.S. will
continue to filter into western and central Wyoming through Friday.
The smoke may limit visibility at times and create poor air
quality..
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College (Western) will host visiting poet, Prudence Arceneaux, who will give a reading on Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. in room 1302.
Arceneaux is a native Texan and poet who has taught English and Creative Writing at Austin Community College since 1998. Her work has appeared in various journals throughout her career, including Limestone, New Texas, Clark Street Review, Hazmat Review, and Inkwell. Arceneaux is the author of two books of poetry. Her first collection, Dirt, was published in 2017, and her second, Liberty, was published in 2021.
“Poems explore connections with and between things that are often overlooked. You read a newspaper to get the facts. Poems mine the timeless emotional undercurrents of those current events,” says Saeed Jones in “10 Good Reasons to Go to a Poetry Reading.” Jones quotes from William Carlos Williams: “It is difficult to get the news from poetry, yet men die miserably every day for lack of what is found there.”
Prudence Arceneaux brings perspectives that have been shaped by her experiences as a Black woman living in the United States today.
“Arceneaux is a fresh and deep poetic voice. Whether the poems are about what it means to be free or having “liberty” in modern America, reacting to the death of her cousin who was hit by the side of the road, or exploring race and Blackness, she will surprise and educate,” stated Christopher Propst, Associate Professor of English at Western.
Amanda Johnston, poet, and author of Another Way to Say Enter, states, “How long can a human sustain on fear? The poems in Liberty scrape back layers of historical and contemporary suffering to expose the root of this question and others. Arceneaux skillfully traces connections between race, identity and survival while searching for a way out – a life after grief.”
This event is sponsored by the Wesswick Visiting Writers Committee, Western’s First Year Experience program, and Western’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee.