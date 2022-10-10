Dragon 2

A vintage photograph that made identification of the Rock Springs dragon possible.

 Photo Courtesy of Wyoming State Archives and Historical Department

GREEN RIVER -- Last year the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River discovered that it has a unique cultural and historical link to another museum on the other side of the world.

At around the turn of the 20th century, a huge silk dragon was used in parades and processions by the Chinese community in Rock Springs. All that remains of the dragon now are carefully-preserved photographs and its grapefruit-sized glass eyes, currently on exhibit in the County Museum’s gallery.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus