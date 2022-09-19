SWEETWATER COUNTY – We’re about midway through the high school volleyball season and teams are just starting to hit their stride.
Green River High School and Farson-Eden competed in away games over the weekend.
Here’s how the teams from Sweetwater County faired, as well as scores from the rest of the state.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Class 4A
Kelly Walsh 3, Green River 0 (25-11, 25-14 and 25-10)
Natrona County 3, Campbell County 2 (20-25, 25-13, 25-19, 25-27 and 15-7)
Laramie 3, Cheyenne East 0 (25-19, 25-15 and 25-21)
Cheyenne Central 3, Cheyenne South 0 (25-10, 25-8 and 25-22)
Class 3A
Newcastle 3, Glenrock 0 (25-13, 26-24 and 26-24)
Douglas 3, Torrington 0 (25-16, 25-22 and 25-15)
Class 2A
Shoshoni 3, Wind River 1 (25-15, 22-25, 25-10 and 25-19)
Class 1A
Saratoga 3, Encampment 1 (21-25, 25-17, 25-15 and 25-20)
Friday, Sept. 16
Class 4A
Riverton 3, Jackson 0 (25-20, 25-18 and 25-18
Thunder Basin 3, Sheridan 0 (25-9, 25-9 and 25-15)
Cody 3, Star Valley 1 (21-25, 25-10, 25-19 and 25-19
Laramie 3, Cheyenne Central 0 (25-22, 25-13 and 25-15)
Class 3A
Lyman 3, Lander 0 (25-18, 25-21 and 25-19)
Douglas 3, Rawlins 0 (25-16, 25-21 and 25-14)
Worland 3, Lovell 1 (21-25, 25-17, 25-13 and 25-23)
Buffalo 3, Moorcroft (25-17, 23-25, 25-17 and 25-21)
Wheatland 3, Torrington 1 (25-18, 23-25, 25-8 and 25-12)
Mountain View 3, Pinedale 0 (25-14, 25-15 and 25-22)
Powell 3, Thermopolis 0 (25-5, 25-12 and 25-18)
Class 2A
Rocky Mountain 3, Greybull 2 (25-27, 25-15, 20-25, 25-17 and 15-11)
Burns 3, Lusk 0 (25-18, 25-21 and 25-19)
Kemmerer 3, Wyoming Indian 0 (25-9, 25-15 and 25-9)
Big Horn 3, Wright 0 (25-15, 25-14 and 25-22)
Class 1A
Kaycee 3, Arvada-Clearmont 0 (25-11, 25-10 and 25-9)
Cokeville 3, Farson-Eden 0 (25-7, 25-7 and 25-4)
Meeteetse 3, Dubois 0 (25-22, 25-15 and 25-18)
Little Snake River 3, Encampment 0 (25-11, 25-13 and 25-12)
Riverside 3, Burlington 0 (25-9, 25-12 and 25-23)
Saturday, Sept. 17
Class 4A
Cody 3, Jackson 0 (25-9, 25-13 and 25-5)
Thunder Basin 3, Natrona County 0 (25-23, 25-18 and 25-20)
Campbell County 3, Sheridan 1 (20-25, 25-17, 25-14 and 25-14)
Star Valley 3, Riverton 1 (25-19, 17-25, 25-15 and 25-22)
Kelly Walsh 3, Evanston 0 (25-9, 25-9 and 25-9)
Class 3A
Newcastle 3, Buffalo 1 (17-25, 25-20, 25-17 and 25-21)
Moorcroft 3, Glenrock 0 (25-10, 25-11 and 25-16)
Mountain View 3, Lander 0 (25-19, 25-13 and 25-17)
Wheatland 3, Rawlins 0 (25-17, 25-11 and 25-15)
Powell 3, Worland 1 (25-13, 26-24, 22-25 and 25-19)
Class 2A
Big Piney 3, Wyoming Indian 1 (25-10, 30-28, 25-20 and 25-10)
Sundance 3, Wright 1 (25-23, 23-25, 25-15 and 25-22)
Burns 3, Pine Bluffs 1 (15-25, 25-19, 25-12 and 25-16)
Rocky Mountain 3, Shoshoni 2 (25-13, 21-25, 25-22, 22-25 and 15-11)
Greybull 3, Wind River 0 (25-19, 25-12 and 25-16)
Class 1A
Southeast 3, Rock River 0 (25-16, 25-22 and 25-9)
Hulett 3, Arvada-Clearmont (25-10, 25-17 and 25-9)
Guernsey-Sunrise 3, Midwest 2 (25-19, 19-25, 17-25, 25-11 and 15-11)
Kaycee 3, Upton 2 (25-13, 25-12, 22-25, 25-27 and 15-9)
Riverside 3, Dubois 0 (25-11, 25-7 and 25-7)
Southeast 3, H.E.M. 0 (25-2, 25-12 and 25-12)