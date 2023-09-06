ROCK SPRINGS -- After the resounding success of the 2023 Pride Fest in Rock Springs, local organizers are gearing up for the 2024 event and are calling upon the community for support.
They invite anyone with a passion for making PrideFest even more spectacular to attend the kickoff meeting on Thursday, Sept. 14. This inaugural gathering will convene at 5:30 p.m. at Western Wyoming Beverages, located at 100 Reliance Road in Reliance.
Pride Fest 2023, held at the scenic Bunning Park, radiated an atmosphere of togetherness that touched the hearts of all in attendance. With nearly 1,000 participants, the event wove a colorful tapestry of music, entertainment, and engaging activities celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. From the diverse array of food vendors and local artisans showcasing their creations to the enchanting pet parade and delightful kid's activities, the festival offered something for everyone to relish.
Beyond the planning of the 2024 event, the Sept. 14 gathering will mark the inception of the Rock Springs Pride organization, a newly recognized non-profit organization under federal law. As part of the meeting, the group will also establish by-laws and elect its officers.
For those who are unable to join us in person but are eager to contribute, please reach out to the group via email at RockSpringsPride@gmail.com.
"Let's unite and make the second annual Rock Springs PrideFest even more memorable and inclusive than ever before," said Chad Banks, Rock Springs PrideFest volunteer. "Together, we'll create an event that reflects the diversity, spirit, and unity of our community."
