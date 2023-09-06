PrideFest 4

Attendees wore colors of Pride during the inaugural PrideFest at Bunning Park on June 10. The Rock Springs PrideFest Planning Committee is looking for volunteers to help plan the 2024 PrideFest. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS -- After the resounding success of the 2023 Pride Fest in Rock Springs, local organizers are gearing up for the 2024 event and are calling upon the community for support.

They invite anyone with a passion for making PrideFest even more spectacular to attend the kickoff meeting on Thursday, Sept. 14. This inaugural gathering will convene at 5:30 p.m. at Western Wyoming Beverages, located at 100 Reliance Road in Reliance.

