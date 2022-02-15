The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) has announced the eighth annual Downtown First Awards night and volunteer reception. The ceremony is free, open to the public and will take place on Wednesday, February 23rd at the Broadway Theater with hors d’oeuvres and cocktails available at 5:30 PM. The awards presentation and volunteer recognition will begin at 6:00 PM.
The Downtown First Awards recognizes businesses, organizations and individuals who put downtown first through their commitments of time, advocacy and resources. The community is invited to nominate businesses, organizations, and individuals deserving of recognition. An independent selection committee reviews nominations and selects winners in each award category.
The Downtown First Awards will presented in the following categories:
· Outstanding Downtown Business
This award will be presented to a business located within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area.
· Spirit of Downtown Award
This award will be presented to a business, organization or individual who exemplifies Downtown in their actions.
· Outstanding New Business/Merchant
(opened in 2021)
This award will be presented to a business or merchant located within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area that has opened or relocated to the district in 2021.
· Better Rock Springs Beautification Award
This award will be presented to a business or property owner within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area that has made improvements to his/her property or who has otherwise contributed to the beautification of Downtown Rock Springs
· Outstanding Individual
(within a Company or Organization)
This award will be presented to an individual who, as a representative of his/her company or organization, serves to enhance the downtown experience.
· Outstanding Volunteer
This award will be presented to an individual or group whose volunteerism within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area enhances the downtown experience.
There is no cost to attend and the Rock Springs Main Street/URA encourages everyone to stop by and join the celebration. If you’re not able to make it to the theater that evening, the event will be available to stream on the Downtown Rock Springs Facebook page.
The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Arts & Culture, and Promotions.