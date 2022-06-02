ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School graduate Kayleigh Webb is heading to Forest City, Iowa, to join the Waldorf University Lady Warriors.
Webb, who won a state title with the Lady Tigers in 2021, signed her national letter of intent on Thursday, June 2, in front of her family, friends and coaches.
“It feels really great. Earlier in the season, I didn’t think that I was going to be able to sign. So, it was really affecting my confidence. When I got the message from the coach that I was going to actually be able to sign, it just helped me to keep pushing forward,” Webb said.
Webb is joining her former teammate Zoe Silovich on the Waldorf roster. Silovich was also a member of the 2021 state championship team.
“I have a friend that plays at Waldorf and she said that it was a really great school. Also, the community is small and it’s not a huge university. It’ll be a nice place to go after being in a small town like Rock Springs. I wanted to get away from home, but not too far,” Webb said.
“I’ve known Zoe since I was in fourth grade so she’s been like a sister to me for a big part of my life. She was always encouraging me to keep working at it. She definitely had a really big impact on me.”
During the 2021-2022 season, the Lady Warriors posted an overall record of 5-11.
While she has many memories from her time competing for Rock Springs, winning the state title in 2021 was her fondest.
“It’s a feeling that I don’t think I’ll probably feel again for a while. It was an unreal feeling,” she said.
She credits a lot of her growth as a soccer player and as a person to her coaches and teammates at RSHS. The Lady Tigers went 14-3 in 2022 and reached the state championship game for the second straight year.
“They’ve all impacted me greatly,” Webb said. “They have all become a part of my family. I don’t think that I’d be the person that I am today without them.”
Webb plans on studying nursing at Waldorf University.
“That’s what I plan on majoring in so I’m excited to get started,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to go into nursing. That’s why I did the Health Academy in high school.”