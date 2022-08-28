GREEN RIVER – A wild thunderstorm may have tried to interrupt an annual event at Evers Park but supporters and organizers refused to give up.
The 4th annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s took place on Saturday, Aug. 26 in Green River.
Volunteers were on-site to take donations, spread awareness of the disease and offer care and support to those facing Alzheimer’s. Children had the opportunity to play games and enjoyed fresh popcorn.
The EIO Band entertained participants.
Local radio personality Al Harris was the master of ceremonies.
“Everyone can help with advanced research by participating in these events,” said Harris. “There are approximately 12,000 people in Wyoming with Alzheimer’s. That’s a sobering thought.”
Harris also mentioned that there are about 35,000 unpaid caregivers in the state.
“Again, an astounding number.”
He added, “Alzheimer’s is destroying families, fortunes, and futures. It’s time to end it.”
“One day we will end this disease and we’ll do it together.”
Green River resident Robert Ross spoke on behalf of Edward Jones Financial, which is a national sponsor for Walk to End Alzheimer’s. He informed participants that the company will continue to help raise funds for research until there is a cure.
Green River Mayor Pete Rust was the third speaker during the ceremony.
“These walks are the number one fundraiser for Alzheimer’s in the world so they’re a big deal,” Rust noted. “It’s great to participate in the walk tonight because we’re taking steps in taking care of this disease. It’s not the end of it, it’s the beginning and I want to encourage others to keep participating.”
He added, “While I’m glad to see the citizens do the walk, I’m also glad to see the volunteers do the work and keep it going. They do this every single year and they’re the ones who make it happen.”
Susie von Ahrens, committee chairwoman for the Sweetwater County Walk to End Alzheimer's, revealed that she has had several relatives who had passed away from Alzheimer’s such as her grandmother, two aunts and an uncle.
Currently, her father is battling the disease.
“As I sit with my dad, holding his hand, he looks at me with a blank stare, unable to talk or communicate and I wonder what is going on in his mind,” she described. “Does he remember his childhood? His family or the job that he loved? Does he remember all the camping trips he took with all seven of his children or building his cabin in the Hoback or his world travels?
“Unfortunately, I do not think so.”
As she looks forward to a future with herself and her siblings, her children and her grandchildren, she said that “it's terrifying to think that we might be in the same situation as my dad and his family.”
“This is why we need to find a cure to this ugly disease,” she pointed out.
Searle Brothers Construction grilled dinner for the participants throughout the evening.
People participate in Walk to End Alzheimer’s in 600 different locations in America from September through November, carrying flowers that represent how their lives are affected by Alzheimer’s.
If participants carry a purple flower, they have lost someone to Alzheimer’s.
If participants carry a yellow flower, they are a caregiver to someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia.
If participants carry a blue flower, they are living with Alzheimer’s.
If participants carry an orange flower, they support the Alzheimer’s Association.
During this year’s local Walk to End Alzheimer’s event, the white flower was introduced to represent someone who has been cured of Alzheimer’s. News that there might be ways to prevent or slow the disease swept the nation last year.
While no one has been cured of this disease yet, Ellena Olivas, a Sweetwater County elementary school student, lead the walkers to the greenbelt as she carried the white flower.
The young participant was chosen as the only individual to hold the white flower during Friday’s walk.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, it is expected that by next year, more and more marchers will be carrying white flowers.