Ellena Olivas, right, held the only white flower up high as she and her mother, Stephanie Olivas lead the participants on the Greenbelt in Green River during the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's on Friday, Aug. 26. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Brittain

GREEN RIVER – A wild thunderstorm may have tried to interrupt an annual event at Evers Park but supporters and organizers refused to give up.

The 4th annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s took place on Saturday, Aug. 26 in Green River.

