Susie's pic

Supporter Kim Brown donated $5,000 to the Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. From left to right are Robin McIntyre, Kim Brown, Susie von Ahrens, and Debra Antisti-Bianchi. The annual Walk to End Alzheimer's takes place on Saturday, Aug. 26, in Bunning Park. 

 Photo Courtesy of Susie von Ahrens

ROCK SPRINGS -- Sweetwater County can make a meaningful impact on the progress taking place in Alzheimer’s research by joining the Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraiser on Saturday, August 26, at Bunning Park in Rock Springs.

Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. This inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease. While there is no fee to register for the walk, all participants are encouraged to raise funds that allow the Alzheimer’s Association to provide 24/7 care and support and advance research.

