Supporter Kim Brown donated $5,000 to the Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. From left to right are Robin McIntyre, Kim Brown, Susie von Ahrens, and Debra Antisti-Bianchi. The annual Walk to End Alzheimer's takes place on Saturday, Aug. 26, in Bunning Park.
ROCK SPRINGS -- Sweetwater County can make a meaningful impact on the progress taking place in Alzheimer’s research by joining the Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraiser on Saturday, August 26, at Bunning Park in Rock Springs.
Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. This inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease. While there is no fee to register for the walk, all participants are encouraged to raise funds that allow the Alzheimer’s Association to provide 24/7 care and support and advance research.
Check-in/Registration will begin at 9 a.m. with the Walk Ceremony at 10 a.m. and the walk to follow. There will be raffle items, food truck vendors, kids’ carnival, and more.
How to participate in four easy steps:
· Register for the walk at act.alz.org: Start or join a team and invite others to walk with you.
· Start fundraising and spread the word: The website will provide tips and coaching every step of the way, including easy ways to recruit others and raise funds. The more you raise the more incentives gifts you will be eligible for.
· You can also register on Walk Day.
· Join us on Walk Day: Come together for an inspiring community event that celebrates our commitment to ending the disease.
“We have entered a new era in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease,” said Dr. Maria Carrillo, representing the Alzheimer’s Association. “It is an exciting time to be involved in Alzheimer’s disease and dementia research and this year is particularly hopeful. There are now two Food and Drug Administration approved treatments that signify amazing progress. These drugs go after the underlying biology of the disease process and can slow its progression in people living with early Alzheimer’s. Slowing down the disease is critical, but we cannot stop here. New and better treatments for Alzheimer’s are urgently needed, and we are seeing progress. We must continue our work together. Continuing to invest in research is the only way we can hope to find a cure for Alzheimer’s. It is research that creates breakthroughs and makes advancements toward a cure possible.”
Sweetwater County is one of the top fundraisers in Wyoming, in helping to find a cure for this disease, according to Susie von Ahrens, chair of the Wyoming Alzheimer's Association board.
The Longest Day (June 21) is the day with the most light - the summer solstice. During the month of June, thousands of participants from across the world come together to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through a fundraising activity of their choice. On June 17, 2023, von Ahrens organized the 3rd Annual Golf to End Alzheimer’s fundraiser in Rock Springs, her Longest Day fundraising event.
“Everything was perfect”, von Ahrens said, “The weather, the food, the course, but mostly the sponsors, players and raffle item donors are the ones that made this event perfect. During this five-hour event, over $22,620 was raised and donated to the Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.”
Anyone interested in volunteering at this event, please contact Robin McIntyre, Development Manager rmcintyre@alz.org, or Susie von Ahrens at 307-871-0761.
