ROCK SPRINGS – A crowd of people gathered at Bunning Park on Saturday, Aug. 26, to participate in the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Many people who have been close to someone that has been affected by the disease chose to participate in the walk.
Christina Mcewing, Carolyn White, Kira Larson and Jessica Buckner showed up to do just that.
“We are members of Able Hands. I think each of us has been touched by Alzheimer’s at some point,” Larson said. “Jessica’s grandpa died of Alzheimer’s; my grandmother died alone of Alzheimer’s.”
During the walk, participants carried flowers with specific colors that corresponded to the way in which Alzheimer’s had affected their life or the lives of loved ones.
The purple flowers symbolize someone who has lost someone to Alzheimer’s Disease.
The blue flowers symbolize someone who is living with the disease or another type of dementia.
A person carrying a yellow flower symbolizes a person that is currently caring for or supporting a person in their life that has the disease.
Those who wanted to show their support for the cause carried an orange flower.
There is also a white flower that represents the hope that one day a cure for Alzheimer’s Disease will be discovered.
Robin McIntyre, development manager for the Wyoming Alzheimer’s Association chapter, said, “The Walk to end Alzheimer’s is a nationwide event that happens in over 600 communities. It is the world’s largest event to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s Disease,” Mcintyre said. “All of the money that we raise here today goes to the care, support services and the outreach that we provide.”
She added that it will also go toward the Alzheimer’s research that is ongoing.
“Currently, there are approximately 10,000 Wyomingites living with the disease. There are 16,000 unpaid caregivers,” she said. “So, again, the money that we raise goes toward all of the free services that we provide for those who are facing the disease daily.
“It’s really important right now that we keep raising funds for research because we do currently have two FDA-approved drugs that are biologically changing the effects of the disease on the brain. Also, it’s giving people more time with their families.”
Mcintyre said that these treatments are for people who are in the early stages of the disease or those with mild cognitive impairment.
“It is crucial that we keep up the momentum and keep advancing research, so that we can have a cure one day for the disease,” she said. “We certainly don’t have the silver bullet right now. But if we keep working, we feel that we’ll get there some day.”
Natalya Munoz, Lexi Munoz and Kristina Stewart also showed their support for the cause at the walk. The reason behind why they choose to walk is because of Natalya and Lexi’s grandmother.
“Our grandmother passed away over a year ago from dementia and Parkinson’s Disease,” Natalya explained. “We walk in honor of her; while she was sick with the disease and after she passed. We have continued to walk in honor of her.”
