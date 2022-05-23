Wally J. Johnson has announced his bid for Rock Springs mayor and was the first candidate to throw his hat in the ring for the race.
He graduated from Rock Springs High School and then Utah State University. Johnson has spent more than 30 years in mining operations in Wyoming and Texas, and internationally in South America and Canada. He was involved in mining taconite, trona and coal in Wyoming, aggregates in Texas, gold in Canada as well as iron ore in Peru.
He eventually retired and returned to Rock Springs and began his bid in local politics serving as a Sweetwater County Commissioner for 14 years and as chairman of the county commission for around 10 of those years.
During the May 17 Rock Springs City Council meeting, current Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo said that he is "99.9% sure" that he will not be seeking re-election.
In a recent press release, Johnson stated that the primary reason he became involved in local government is the belief that government should serve the public by supporting quality development and not hindering or stopping it.
Additionally, he stated that he will bring that philosophy to the city of Rock Springs and plans to work closely with the city council to make that happen as he did with the various commissions he was privileged to work with at the county.