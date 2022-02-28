ROCK SPRINGS -- The second display of this year’s Youth Art Exhibits features Sage and Stagecoach Elementary Schools at the Community Fine Arts Center from February 22 –March 5, 2022. The exhibit includes nearly 160 students’ artwork and they are under the instruction of Jamie Morgan and Dana Sykes.
National Youth Art Month is observed in March each year, but the CFAC has art displays of the Sweetwater County School District No. One student’s artwork all spring. This national observation recognizes the importance of art and arts education in school programs. Art, music, and the performing arts activities can help students develop life skills including self-expression, problem solving, creativity, individuality, and being able to see the beauty both in traditional art forms and the world around them.
The CFAC continues to celebrate the importance of the arts in our schools by holding the annual displays. Rock Springs High School teacher Elmer Halseth encouraged his students as far back as the 1930s to raise money and he helped them to purchase art to hang in their classrooms. In 1966, he arranged for the expanded art collection to be on display for the public and the Community Fine Arts Center began to be an important feature of the town.
“The students’ art is so honest and brings a smile to our faces each year. They have worked in a variety of media including pastels, watercolor, markers, colored pencil, and collage,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director. “Their personalities come through as they are learning art terminology such as perspective, balance, form, shape, color hue and value.”
STAGECOACH ELEMENTARY
KINDERGARTEN: Aspen Achatz, Samuel Anders, Krew Arsenault, Hendrick Ball, Tynleigh Bettolo, William Brownlee, Paxton Burton, Sofia Campos, Peyton Chandler, Ava Christensen, Jack Doust, Dane Eaton, Liam Frank, Bryton Hottel, Dax Lance, Lincoln Lavato, Raeleigh Lewis, Paxton McHone, Kylar Munsinger, Chad Padilla, Axton Pyer, Adelina Reyes, Mariusz Rivera, Nixon Sandoval, Avery Shipley, Ellie Stott, Aliyah Tenorio, Julian Valdez, Faith Willford
FIRST GRADE: Cordell Adjei, Paislee Arellano, Jaggar Barker, Jaysia Baker, Addison Brown, Walker Bryant, Ruban Carrillo, Gimena Del Villar, Arianna Doust, Hartlee Griffiths, Arianna Hewuitt, Quinn Hunsaker, Aizlynn Jereb, Leland Lux, Juniper May, Logan McCormick, Amelia Mortensen, Jazzlynn Nottingham, Mia Ortega, Dylan Trejo Parada, Catherine Pierpoint, Ximena Delgadillo Ramirez, Jace Skimehorn, Serenity Snyder, Zynnjaida Tahnazani, William Varley, Spencer Wall, Charlotte Williams, Hurricane Wyant
SECOND GRADE: Noelle Alvey, Enzo Ball, Emillia Becerra, Madelyn Burton, Miranda Camarillo, Aeries Carrillo, Ariadne Chavez, Ashley Cruz, Dominick Corazza, Owen Demary, Kalista Gibbons, Genesis Gonzales, Layla Goodman, Kiana Heath, Flynn Jackson-Dunn, Skylar Jackson-Dunn, Tanya Campos Lugo, Cohen McKeever, Rori Meduna, Maliyah Mert, Jett Plant, Kailyn Rodenbaugh, Jessica Rosales
THIRD GRADE: Desa Baker, Addysen Bodin, Lumin Brasington, Jacey Chavez, Maxwell Correira, Talon Cruz, Brooklynn Destefanis, Sophia Dickenson, Nuvaah Doust, Mason Fritzel, Aurora Gonzales, Abigail Hall, Olivia Humphries, Ellie Jenkins, Briley King, Avan Knudsen, Kyree Marquez, Yazmin Martinez, Elli Mazharian, Emerson Millens, Angel Barrios Padilla, Keelynn Platzer, Madi Sweet-Willems, Uriah Tijerina, Kayin Valerio, Mario Verderaime, Clark Wall, Jaxon West, Dailor Wiggons
WALNUT ELEMENTARY
KINDERGARTEN: Damien Achenbach, Zell Achenbach, Jayzlyn Adams, Madilyn Alvarez, Jaxson Anderson, Brooklyn Bernal, Everette Devish, Thomas Frey, Dalary Godina, Jemma Hall, Oaklee Jones, Elijah Moore, Colt Rowsell, Elizabeth Ellie) Schutten, Parker Scott, Karson Shassetz, Kaylee Shassetz, Navey Ziegler
FIRST GRADE: Malek Bassett, Addilyn Blau, Hudson Byers, Judson Cornell, Nova Eaton, Adilee Fisher, Alexander Greaves, Carson Gutierrez, Greyson Hamm, Dylan Johnson, Zechariah (Tacari) Jones, Marcos Juarez-Perez, Zaidee Lambert, Haunna Lee, Zoey Robinson, Brantley Sheridan, Carmina Villa Sing, Hadlee Whiting
SECOND GRADE: Michael Barry, Jameson Bernal, Katelyn Condie, Charles Coontz, Grace Entz-Scott, Layla Hasenauer, Deklan Kroupa, Garrett Langley, Luna Laughter, Kilton Lemon, Veronica Lindsay, Peder Pedersen, Alexander Perez, Bella Sheldon, Aubriey Smith, Natalyi Smith, Arideana Southworth, Valerie Wilkinson
THIRD GRADE: Bradlee Allen, Grayson Anderson, Braelynn Beck, Logan Blau, Brianna Boltz, Bodie Boren, Caidon Bryant, Olyvia Cornell, Indira Diaz, Brynlee Holmstrom, Hunter Loredo, Kennedy McFadgen, Grayson Miller, Zulem Ramirez, Hector Ramos, Ashley Shassetz, Joseph (Joey) Simpson, Emma Tervort
The next schools to exhibit will be Pilot Butte Elementary School March 22 – April 2; and Eastside Elementary April 5 - 16.
Rock Springs Junior High School’s exhibit is April 19 – 30 with a reception on April 20th followed by Rock Springs and Black Butte High Schools from May 4 - 21 with a reception on May 4th.
Friends and family of the students, and the public, are encouraged to visit the CFAC to see the students’ exhibit as well as the permanent art collection owned by Sweetwater County School District No. One. Masks are suggested and we practice social distancing.
CFAC hours are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.