GREEN RIVER -- The council will also vote on the water improvement project, which is being completed by Longhorn Construction, Inc. Changes were made in the field to aid the future water line construction in Indian Hills Drive. The changes will minimize the number of residents affected during future water outages and allow for greater phasing of future projects. The changes required increasing pipe quantities and increasing associated components during construction.
The City recently submitted a request for State Aid for the 2022 Spaceport Day event to be held in August 2022. The $2500 Grant has been approved by the Wyoming Aeronautic Commission, and the Certificate of State Grant–in-Aid has been prepared by the WYDOT Aeronautics Division for the City’s acceptance. A local match is not required for the awarded.
The Green River City Council will decide to accept the grant during its meeting Tuesday, November 16th at 7 p.m. at the Green River City Hall, 50 East 2nd North.
During the meeting, Mayor Pete Rust will proclaim Saturday, November 28th as Small Business Month as well.