Rock Springs High School graduates Gabriel Hazelhurst and Kim Fleming received their diplomas during the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 board meeting on Monday, Sept. 11.
Alice Metz started her career with SCSD1 as a teacher’s aide at Farson-Eden School on Feb. 5, 1990. Her official retirement date is Sept. 26.
ROCK SPRINGS -- The Sweetwater County School District No. 1 board of trustees, Superintendent Kelly McGovern, and SCSD1 recognized a few individuals who have played a significant role in the district on Monday, Sept. 11, during their regular meeting.
From Farson-Eden School, Ory Johnson joined the board of trustees as a student representative, sharing his perspectives.
Alice Metz started her career with SCSD1 as a teacher’s aide at Farson-Eden School on Feb. 5, 1990. On her hire form, the principal at that time, Mr. James Roach, listed the reason for hiring Alice was that she was the ‘best applicant.’ According to SCSD1, Metz continued this philosophy from Roach for the next 33.5 years in various positions such as substitute aide, highly qualified paraprofessional, office aide, and her last position as the building secretary. Her official retirement date is Sept. 26.
Ron East is a bus driver in the transportation department serving students to and from Rock Springs to Farson-Eden School. East is appreciated by many of the parents whose students ride the bus to Farson. They mention that without bus drivers, many students would not be able to attend a safe school, surrounded by peers and a caring staff, and eat one to two meals a day. The Rock Springs-Farson route can be dangerous at times with Wyoming weather. He cares about the students on his bus and has taken time to build relationships with them while maintaining safety. SCSD1 reported that one parent mentioned, “My kids feel safe and cared for.”
Weston Lamb Constantino is the SCSD1 Teacher of the Year for the 2023-2024 school year. In his submission essay, Lamb quoted Louis Armstrong, “Music is life itself.” He followed this up by saying, “That means as the music teacher, I am the life teacher.” This fully describes Lamb and his dedication to the classroom. He is a learner and is a gold certified Whole Brain Teacher and represented the district and Stagecoach Elementary at the national conference in West Virginia. He has been teaching elementary music for SDSC1 for the last eight years.
Lamb will be honored on Thursday, Sept. 14 at the Chamber of Commerce luncheon in the Holiday Inn ballroom.
Rock Springs High School principal Glen Suppes handed diplomas out to Gabriel Hazelhurst and Kim Fleming.
Suppes said that Merriam Webster, the well-known publisher, described perseverance as “persistence in doing something despite difficulty or delay in achieving success.”
He went on to say that Hazelhurst and Fleming are the two “finest of this definition.”
“They’re living proof that no matter what life throws at us, we can achieve great things,” he added, noting the two met the requirements needed for graduation. “These two students have persevered, and they will make the world a better place for themselves and their families.”
The next SCSD1 board meeting takes place Monday, Oct. 9, by 6 p.m., at the central administration building, located at 3550 Foothill Blvd.
