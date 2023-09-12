ROCK SPRINGS -- The Sweetwater County School District No. 1 board of trustees, Superintendent Kelly McGovern, and SCSD1 recognized a few individuals who have played a significant role in the district on Monday, Sept. 11, during their regular meeting.

From Farson-Eden School, Ory Johnson joined the board of trustees as a student representative, sharing his perspectives.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus