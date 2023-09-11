ROCK SPRINGS – Expressing concerns over test scores in Sweetwater County School District No. 1, Rock Springs native Ozzie Knezovich spoke to the SCSD1 board of trustees during their regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 11.

Knezovich is a graduate of Rock Springs High School. He was hired to serve as the town marshal of Superior in 1990 before he joined the Rock Springs Police Department in 1991. He joined the Olympia Police Department in 1995 before joining the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office in 1996.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus