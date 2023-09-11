ROCK SPRINGS – Expressing concerns over test scores in Sweetwater County School District No. 1, Rock Springs native Ozzie Knezovich spoke to the SCSD1 board of trustees during their regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 11.
Knezovich is a graduate of Rock Springs High School. He was hired to serve as the town marshal of Superior in 1990 before he joined the Rock Springs Police Department in 1991. He joined the Olympia Police Department in 1995 before joining the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office in 1996.
Former Rock Springs Chief of Police Dwane Pacheco had chosen Knezovich to be his undersheriff during the 2022 General Election.
According to Knezovich, since he has returned to Rock Springs, he has seen that “our academic levels in this area have gone down.” He noted that he was taught by several educators who have played a significant part in his life, leading up to the day he graduated from Rock Springs High School (RSHS).
“When you remember those type of people, you know they had an impact,” said Knezovich. “Depending on the source you want to look at, you rank 66 out of 80 by one source, 252 out of 311 by another source, overall district 31 out of 40, and your ELA (English Language Arts) for this year, for grades three to 10, the proficiency level is at 45%.”
He pointed out that by looking at the data, he has noticed that the junior high school seem “to have it going on,” because their scores are high, but it drops by the ninth and 10th grades.
“You're ranked dead last in many categories of your large districts.”
Knezovich told the board and attendees at the meeting that he’s inviting whoever would like “to fix this problem,” to speak on ‘The Hard Truth,’ a podcast he’s planning to bring back to Sweetwater County.
“Ten years ago, there was a discussion about a national security issue because our kids can't pass the PT test for the military and are now concerned at the academic level,” he pointed out. “We, as leaders, as community members, as parents, as grandparents, want better for our children than have them ranked last in many categories.”
He added, “I'm all about solutions. I’m more than happy to help you discuss some of those solutions because in another life, I worked very diligently on these types of issues.”
He expressed that he found it “very disturbing” that his hometown, SCSD1 and RSHS are ranked last in many categories, especially when he recalls the quality of education he and his classmates received when they were students in the district.
“This is a community problem.”
Knezovich told Rocket Miner that “our kids deserve better.”
“I may not have any kids or any grandkids in this district, but this is my community and I love this community. That’s why I came back home,” he shared, saying that the first series of ‘The Hard Truth’ will highlight what’s happening in our educational system.
“I called it ‘The Hard Truth’ because a lot of people don’t like the hard truth.”
He said, “If kids can’t pass basic entry exams, you’ve got a problem.”
He also revealed that some parents want their children to attend Farson-Eden School or Green River High School.
“What’s missing here?” he asked. “I invite the board, the superintendent, the principals and the public to come to the microphone and have a discussion. How do we fix this for our kids?”
He said, “This isn’t a ‘gotcha!” This is ‘How do we fix this for the kids?’ That’s the number one goal. We can do better. If they can do it 15 miles away, why can’t we do it here?
“I’m very passionate about what I do and I’m very diligent. We’re giving them every opportunity to talk. I want this fixed for the kids,” he expressed, saying that the board members are elected officials. “They're the ones that took that oath and they said they're going to do their due diligence for the kids and citizens of this community.
“Now it's time for them to live up to that oath.”
Before members of the community had the opportunity to make a public comment during the meeting, Jodie Garner, chief academic officer for SCSD1, included the 2022-2023 student performance update in her superintendent reports.
The data indicated that Rock Springs High School had gone up in WY-TOPP (Wyoming Tests of Proficiency and Progress) math scores, comparing to the 2021-2022 school year, but according to the SCSD1 school performance reports summary for the 2022-2023 school year, RSHS was in the orange, meaning the school was “not meeting expectations,” as well as five elementary schools in the district.
“It takes a village,” said Garner. “It takes all of us; it takes parents, teachers and students to come together to turn this ship around and we feel like we are heading in the right direction.”
She added, “Many of our scores, as you saw, are on the increase. Those that aren't, we are targeted and ready for this year.”
Garner discussed the action plan to the board saying that they are “going to dive into the data” and see what the district’s strengths and weaknesses are and “make a plan to move forward,” providing professional development, if they need to, refine standards, conduct strategic planning meetings, hear ideas from others and support early literacy readiness.
“We’re looking forward to a great year and focus on continuous improvement,” she said.
Trustee Danielle Schumacher asked about last year’s graduation rates. Garner explained that it is a lagging indicator, meaning the rates won’t be available until January of 2024.
“That information is always a year behind,” Garner answered.
While SCSD1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern pointed out that “scores like these are difficult at times,” she also said that they want “to celebrate all the things that are good.”
“It's really hard to take a look at the areas that are in orange and that we need to improve on those areas,” said McGovern. “But I do think it's important to say the work of Rock Springs High School, when we look at their WY-TOPP scores, their ELA and their math, that they have had success in the works over the last couple of years.”
Giving a rough estimate, she said that graduation rates are up to around 80% but, she noted that the information won’t be available until next year.
“There's a lot of positive things that they're doing up there and all of the schools, despite a colored mark on a performance report,” she said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters