GREEN RIVER — A shortage in athletic equipment and supplies is putting coaches across America in quite a predicament, including Green River High School.
Tony Beardsley, director of activities and athletics for Sweetwater County School District No. 2 gave an update to SCSD No. 2 board of trustees during the monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Beardsley said that they have a great number of kids participating in their fall sports, but he and the coaches have been scrambling to accommodate the student athletes.
“The shipping and delays are unbelievable,” said Beardsley. “We’re still waiting on football helmets for our middle school kids.
“This isn’t isolated to Green River. This is a nation-wide problem.”
He pointed out that their normal process isn’t the same.
“We’re still waiting on chairs with the new logos for our gym,” he mentioned. “We ordered those four months ago. Half of our cheerleaders don’t even have pom-poms.”
“Do you know how many parents called me about that? It was devastating to them.”
The director also said that they can’t get a tennis ball.
“They told me that in 12 months, I might get a tennis ball,” he shared. “Cheer uniforms were ordered months ago, but they haven’t arrived. I’m thinking of going with a different vendor because it’s going to get cold. The cheerleaders need those uniforms.”
Beardsley wanted to let the public know that the coaches are working hard and the supplies are getting ordered, but “it’s out of our hands.”
“I can’t order tennis balls until next December. I found some in Great Britain so we’re getting tennis balls from England. I guess it’s easier to get them from England because I don’t think people here in America or Ohio are working,” he said.
According to a Sept. 15 article published by The New York Times, manufacturers blame the equipment shortage mostly to Covid-related issues that many companies continue to face.
Riddell, a sports equipment company in Illinois, has about 70 percent of the market share for high school helmets and about 60 percent for youth helmets.