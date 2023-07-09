Island

Commissioner Island Richards attended a Community Growth Committee meeting recently. At the meeting, industry leaders, along with local, county and state representatives, discussed impacts the next boom could have on Sweetwater County. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

SWEETWATER COUNTY – On June 22, Commissioner Island Richards met with the Community Growth Committee, organized by Sen. Stacy Jones of Senate District 13, and Rep. Joshua “J.T.” Larson of House District 17.

Attending the meeting were additional members of the Wyoming Legislature, several local government officials and representatives from some of the companies that are involved in a few industrial projects that will be coming to Sweetwater County in the next few years.

