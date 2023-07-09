Commissioner Island Richards attended a Community Growth Committee meeting recently. At the meeting, industry leaders, along with local, county and state representatives, discussed impacts the next boom could have on Sweetwater County.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – On June 22, Commissioner Island Richards met with the Community Growth Committee, organized by Sen. Stacy Jones of Senate District 13, and Rep. Joshua “J.T.” Larson of House District 17.
Attending the meeting were additional members of the Wyoming Legislature, several local government officials and representatives from some of the companies that are involved in a few industrial projects that will be coming to Sweetwater County in the next few years.
“Over the next two to five years, we will see somewhere between 4,000 to 6,000 short term jobs coming to Sweetwater County, followed by somewhere between 1,000 and 2,000 permanent jobs,” said Richards. “Basically, we have a boom coming that is going to bring quite a lot of impact to our communities.”
Richards noted that this will impact law enforcement, health and human services, public works and their land use department, as well as the courts.
“We're going to see significant impacts to every service we provide as a county and those impacts are going to cause significant amounts of money to meet,” he pointed out.
Richards told his fellow commissioners that while impact funds they receive from the legislature are helpful, they usually “come after the fact.”
“By the time we get the money for a new patrol vehicle, funding for a new communications tower or revenue to resurface a damaged road, the impact has already hit us,” he explained. “I asked them for mechanisms to front load those impact funds in the future.”
Richards said that since the state cut the amount of impact funds the county receives, he told the legislators that if they want to hold on to that money themselves at the state level, they should be absorbing more of the impact.
“Either that or make us whole so we can have the money to do it ourselves.”
He added that he had also asked the legislators to “reassess the additional oversight they are putting on impact funds.”
With the short-term jobs, Richards said, “We're going to see huge housing shortages, so I asked the industry representatives what their plans were to provide housing to their transient workforce.”
Richards revealed that he “was not filled with confidence” by the answers he received.
“We're going to have to be vigilant on that front and we'll need to be proactive in addressing some of our zoning in the county to provide for some more affordable housing solutions,” he urged, saying that this reinforces the decision they made to fund another position in the land use department.
“We're going to see a lot of action in that area in the coming years.”
Rep. Larson told Rocket-Miner that he is "very excited about the conversations this group has generated."
He added, "We have a lot of work ahead of us, but I feel that we are on the right path. I'm looking forward to working with various leaders in our community to prepare for future growth."