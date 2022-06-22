SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Commission candidate Island Richards has thrown his hat in the ring for the upcoming 2022 election.
Richards is the president and CEO of Kayar Distributing, Inc., a family owned corporation that operates Kelly’s Convenience Centers in Sweetwater County.
“Most of what I do on a daily basis is strategic planning and problem solving. Having worked in almost every job in the family business over the years gives me the experience to see the big picture and find solutions that keep us efficient, profitable and always growing,” Richards said.
“A huge part of that is recognizing the talent and capabilities of those around me and encouraging them to use their expertise to the best of their abilities. To be successful, we have to work together,” he said. “I think that will translate well into serving on the board of county commissioners.”
Richards said that strategic planning, problem solving seeing the big picture and being able to “work well with the county’s highly talented and capable staff” is what he feels will make him a good commissioner, if elected.
“I believe I can do all of those things and do them well.”
In addition, Richards also has experience with public service as well as working on other boards.
He spent seven years on the Sweetwater County Planning and Zoning Commission, two of those years as chairman; 10 years on the board of directors for the White Mountain Water and Sewer District, eight of those years as chairman; six years on the board of directors for Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 as treasurer.
Richards also was on the board of directors of the Wyoming Retail Association for around 25 years and was on the board of directors of the Wyoming State Liquor Association for over a decade.
Furthermore, he was also a member of the Sweetwater County Jail Task Force and the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Legislative Committee.
“When you put all of that together, I have a lot of experience working with other board members, inside and outside of government, managing organizations and budgets,” Richards said. “I believe that throughout, I’ve been a strong advocate for the employees of the organizations I’ve been involved with and a good, fiscally conservative steward of taxpayer funds; all while fighting for private property rights and individual liberty.
“Mostly though, I think I bring a rational, reasonable and pragmatic mindset to the table. Combine that with a couple of decades of paying pretty close attention to what’s been going on in the Sweetwater County Courthouse, and I think it all adds up to me being the best candidate for the job. I hope voters will agree with me.”
When it comes to the proposed specific purpose tax, Richards said that he isn’t ideologically opposed it. During his time spent as a member of the Sweetwater County Jail Task Force, he said that he helped to champion the passing of the tax that funded the construction of the current county jail.
“But, I also think that our elected representatives in government should be very frugal about what they ask taxpayers to fund. As a member of that task force, I recognized the need for a new jail, but I was adamant that what we built was only what was required and no more,” Richards said. “Sweetwater County residents are generous and have proven themselves more than willing to tax themselves when necessary, especially for real infrastructure needs.
“However, government shouldn’t get the idea that there is a bottomless well of money out there for every project that comes to mind.”
He also said that he finds it hard to comment on this year’s proposal and until it is known exactly what the ballot language will look like, “taking a position on it is premature.”
If elected, Richards said the first thing that he would like to see get done is the return to a functioning liaison system between the board of county commissioners and the departments and agencies that it funds and oversees.
“Communication is key and there has to be a sound working relationship between the commissioners, other elected officials and department heads, as well as component and outside agencies,” Richards said. “Along with that should come a return to regular commissioner reports on the agenda.
“The Sweetwater County Commissioners represent everyone in the county and voters shouldn’t have to watch hours of meetings to piece together what commissioners are doing on their behalf.”
Richards said that the ambulance service problem would be his highest priority.
He said that he would also support thoughtful economic development.
“Sweetwater County’s long term financial stability can’t be based on inflation tax bonuses. It is not the government’s job to pick and choose businesses to win or lose, but it is government’s job to cut down roadblocks and make Sweetwater County an attractive destination for developing businesses,” Richards said. “If we can develop our economy with an eye toward the future, then we will have the resources to solve many of our other problems.”
If elected, Richards said that he is looking to bring some balance to the board by providing experience, reason, effectiveness and pragmatism.
“Everyone that is there now is both capable and intelligent, but for some reason the mix between them isn’t producing the results I’d like to see coming out of the courthouse. I promise that if you vote for me, I’ll work together with my fellow commissioners to find real solutions, and more important, to make plans that avoid some of those problems in the first place.”