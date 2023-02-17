GREEN RIVER – U.S. Congresswoman Harriet Hageman shared her priorities with city administrators and council members at city hall in Green River on Thursday, Feb. 16.
During the afternoon round-table discussion, Hageman mentioned that the biggest issue on her “radar,” is protecting Wyoming’s entitlement under the Colorado River Compact and “our Western way of life.”
The Colorado River Compact was a document written in 1922 regarding an agreement among the seven southwest U.S. states that fall within the drainage basin of the Colorado River. This agreement governs the allocation of the river’s water rights.
Hageman pointed out that she has spent the last 25 years fighting to protect Wyoming’s water rights, to enforce our water laws, work with cities on long-term water planning and preserve Wyoming’s farming and ranching heritage.
Hageman said that in order to protect our water users in Wyoming, she and her colleagues will look at taking water from the Fontenelle Reservoir.
“We need to make sure that we can meet our call with Fontenelle water so that we’re not affecting any of our industries or our municipalities or our farmers.”
Hageman added, “The other thing I want to do when I’m in Congress is I want to find a way to force California to actually start building water infrastructure.”
According to Hageman, California has the same water infrastructure in place today with 40 million people that they had in the 1960s with 16 million people.
“It is desperately important that they start governing wealth and addressing issues that are important to their constituents and their citizens,” she noted. “The most important thing is providing water. “
Hageman said that she is on the water sub-committee for the natural resources committee.
“This issue will be very important,” Hageman said.
Hageman informed local officials of Green River that only 30% of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill went to actual infrastructure.
“Our government should be investing in infrastructure.”
On her list of priorities are United States Bureau of Reclamation (USBR) projects such as Flaming Gorge, Pathfinder and Seminole Reservoir.
Regarding the border crisis, Hageman attended a hearing on the matter and will be attending another about the border next week in Yuma, Arizona.
Hageman said that people, 10 times the population of Wyoming, has come across the border illegally in the last two years.
“It affects everyone in our communities.”
Fentanyl and human trafficking have spiked in the U.S. due to excessive smuggling from the border, according to Hageman.
Hageman shared how “heart-wrenching” it was for her to listen to testimony given by an Arizona sheriff as he described the risks the agency has to take every day as they face these issues at the border.
“You’re on I-80, so I would assume that is definitely a target,” Hageman told the attendees at the meeting. “If you give me the information, that will give me the opportunity to be more of a national voice. I work for you guys. I represent you and your communities. I want to amplify that voice.”
Hageman explained that she and her colleagues learned from the sheriff testifying about border issues that cartels make “deals” with young women fleeing from other countries.
According to Hageman, the cartels, knowing that these women don’t have the money, will charge them anywhere from about $31,000 to $27,000, depending where they’re from, whether it’s Guatemala or South America or India, to get across the border.
“They (the cartels) actually have a price structure in place for getting you into the country,” Hageman said. “None of them can pay that, if they did, they wouldn't be leaving their own country, right? They go into debt so you truly owe your soul to the company store, which is the cartel.”
Hageman said that in order to pay off that debt, the women either become drug runners or they’re trafficked for sex or manual labor.
“Those are their options. We’re dealing with a very, very cruel situation.”
As Hageman was running for office, she said that she wasn’t aware of the human trafficking issue in Wyoming.
“I’ve had several people in law enforcement tell me there’s a lot of human trafficking in Wyoming during my campaign,” she said. “I want to find a way to stop that. It is cruelty beyond belief.
“We need to secure our border for a lot of reasons.”
Tom Jarvie, chief of police, spoke about how the department faced, what could have been Fentanyl overdoses within the first few weeks of the year. The staff has been trained to use Narcan.
Jarvie said, “Just to see those overdose numbers increasing in the community in the size of Green River is troubling as well as anywhere else in the nation so I will work as much as I can to bring you those numbers.”
Hageman said that during one of the hearings she attended, parents shared how they lost their children due to overdosing from illegally obtained prescription drugs.
Councilman Gary Killpack mentioned that he has a friend who worked on the southern border of the U.S. Killpack’s friend is currently working at the northern border.
Hageman noted that human trafficking is crossing the northern border, as well.
“Obviously, the southern border has been our focus and maybe we should have been more expansive,” Hageman admitted. “I don't think as much about the northern border because you don’t think about Canadians rushing into the U.S., but it isn't necessarily Canadians. We have 180 countries crossing the northern border. We have the same issue, but not the same magnitude as the southern border. The border patrol's attention is basically distracted - they're not patrolling and securing the border, they're processing people.”
Hageman expressed that human trafficking is “truly a humanitarian crisis we need to address, but so far there are people in D.C. who don’t have the guts to do it.”
She said, “It’s going to get worse before it gets better. I wish I could tell you differently, but sometimes we’re governed by crisis. That’s where we are. We are getting squeezed.”
Regarding housing, Hageman stated that “we are so short in housing in this country.”
Hageman met up with the mayor of Cheyenne and discovered that they are 4,500 units short in the city.
Reed Clevenger, city administrator, mentioned that “Wyoming is going to be where the work will be at, but there is not enough housing.”
Hageman pointed out that 40% of the energy used in the U.S. comes from Wyoming.
“That’s how important we are,” Hageman said.
She said that she asked residents in Kemmerer about housing since the new nuclear plant will be located there.
“They recognize that it’s going to put some pressure on the surrounding area. I don’t know how many will be there for construction and how many will be there permanently, but we will definitely need housing in those areas. “
“I believe government should provide infrastructure such as water and sewer – not necessarily housing,” she stated. “I think the private sector has typically and historically addressed that. What has happened with our government is our government is dealing with so many things it shouldn't. It becomes incapable of doing the things that it should. That's why we start seeing our infrastructure failing.”
“The USBR, I think, is a fabulous agency. What they've been able to do for the interior list is really mind blowing such as Buffalo Bill Reservoir, Flaming Gorge Reservoir. Pathfinder Reservoir, Seminole Reservoir, Lake Mead, Lake Powell - all of those are bureau projects.
“They weren't really building them for themselves, they were building them for us. They're building them for future generations in order to provide drinking water and irrigation water and recreation, although they didn't do that much back then, but they were thinking into the future.”
Hageman mentioned Lake McConaughy, which is a reservoir on the North Platte River and expressed how “these people, who were the advocates, were very forward-thinking people.”
“We need to be that as well,” she pointed out. “We need to invest in our infrastructure projects, but we're $32 trillion in debt. We're going to have to figure out how to cut and how to reform spending in Washington D.C. We need to find the money to do that. Our infrastructure is aging. It was 120 years ago when we built those reservoirs.”
“One of the challenges I have is getting the people to understand what it’s like to live in Wyoming. They don’t get it,” Hageman said.
Hageman stated that she is “opposed to the government taking over things that should be a state issue.”
“I don’t want the feds involved in a lot of the things we do because the way I refer to it is we launder money through D.C.,” she explained. “If we have a program that cost $200,000 and you make it into a federal program, it will be five. They all take their cut and they’re very up-front about it.”
“I want to keep things local and on the state level.”
Hageman said that they “have a heck of a mess with EPA”, involving the town of Afton.
“They have an incredible water system and the EPA is convinced that they’re going to go in there and force that tiny town to build a multi-million-dollar water treatment facility,” she revealed. “Not because there’s anything wrong with the water, but because they just don’t like the way that water system works.
“It makes absolutely no sense to me at all so I’m going to push back hard on that one.”
Hageman pointed out that it also does not make sense when the federal government “attempts to dictate what’s going on for 300 million people, rather than 10,000” when the city of Green River applies for infrastructure grants.
The other problem with the grants, she said, is the paperwork associated with them.
“It’s just unbelievable. I refer to it as the process is the punishment. Again, it’s just a bureaucracy. I’d like to take more power out of D.C., return it to the state and keep our money in our state and in our communities.”
According to Hageman, the budget is $6 trillion.
“Our first trillion-dollar budget was in the late 1980s. In 35 years, we’ve increased the federal budget six-fold so it’s very big,” she said.
Hageman pointed out that she has been “incredibly impressed” with the people she met in Congress.
“I’ve met and gotten to know people from Louisianna to Ohio to Wisconsin,” she shared. “They are there for the right reasons. We all recognize the problems and challenges we’re facing in this country. I don’t think there’s a person that I’ve met yet who is there just for the sake of being there.
“We actually want to make changes. I'm not here to sugarcoat it; we’re going to have to make some difficult decisions. I’ve learned so much from this stellar group of people. I hope that gives you some hope.”