ROCK SPRINGS – After causing havoc for Wyomingites all week, Mother Nature finally offered agreeable weather conditions on Armed Forces Day.
Sweetwater County residents participated in the 9th annual Veterans Awareness Walk on Saturday, May 21.
Dressed in red shirts, veterans, families and supporters gathered at Veteran’s Park. A few participants brought their four-legged buddies and waved the American flag.
Rock Springs High School junior Braylynn Frampton walked with her grandfather who is a veteran.
“This is our way to thank the veterans for their service,” Frampton shared.
Since 1950, Americans have been celebrating Armed Forces Day.
Armed Forces Day has a different meaning than Veterans Day and Memorial Day
Veterans Day gives families and friends the opportunity to honor those who wore the cloth of the United States of America at war.
Memorial Day honors those who died at war while wearing the cloth of America.
Armed Forces Day is the day to honor all of the men and women currently serving, as well as those who have served and sacrificed to defend freedom in America.
Doug Uhrig, judge advocate and building committee chairman, is the leading candidate for the western region vice-commander. If he is granted the position, he will be installed at a national convention in Milwaukie, Wisconsin on September 1.
“It’s important for everyone to remember what veterans do for our community, the state and the nation,” Uhrig expressed. “We can’t let our veterans down.”
Uhrig explained that the American Legion is very active with Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation, Children and Youth, Americanism and National Defense, which are the four pillars of the American Legion.
Oregon native Leslie Davis is a retired military police captain.
“When you move away from your family to join the military, you find yourself in a new place,” Davis shared. “You find a new family and after leaving the military, you find a new family which is the veteran family.”
Former Rock Springs Chief of Police Dwane Pacheco is a U.S. military veteran.
“It’s great to recognize those who are currently serving, those who served and their families,” said Pacheco. “It’s a sacrifice for everyone.
“This day brings the community together.”
He added, “They didn’t do it for the money, it’s truly a calling. People who serve volunteer in their communities. Veterans learn to give back.”
Post Commander Ted Young said, “Today is a great way to spread the word.”
Young pointed out that the public “will see veterans in the community a lot more.”
According to Young, they are pushing Veterans Affairs to make improvements and are constantly letting veterans know “we care.”