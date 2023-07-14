Everyone has them — a favorite personal or family recipe. Something that you or someone you know has perfected through the years.
It may be your go-to, quick-prep dish for when you get home from a long day of work and don’t feel like spending time in the kitchen. Or it could be a Saturday night dinner party special that’s guaranteed to get raves from your guests.
Whether it’s as simple as your grandma’s “secret” deviled eggs recipe or a 15-step Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake that makes your mouth water as you make it, we hope you’ll share it with us. The Rocket Miner, in conjunction with our sister publications in Cheyenne, Laramie and Rawlins, plans to publish “Good Eats and Tasty Treats,” a premium edition for subscribers filled with recipes for the best appetizers, main dishes, desserts, drinks and more.
But you need to hurry! In order to have the publication printed and ready for delivery by mid-August, we need your submissions by {span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Friday, July 21{/span}.
Head over to WyomingNews.com and click on the green “Click here to submit” button inside the “Good Eats and Tasty Treats” box on the right side of the page. Or point your browser directly to tinyurl.com/apg-recipes.
The easy-to-use form will allow you to submit your recipe, along with a photo of the completed dish, if you choose (and we hope you will).
Not a cook, but know a good one? Share this article with them and encourage them to participate. We can’t wait to share everyone’s favorites ... and, of course, try them all ourselves in the coming months!